Entertainment

Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Announces 'Production 20' with Vintage First Look Poster

Wunderbar Films unveils "Production 20", directed by Ramesh Nandhan, with a vintage-style first look poster, sparking excitement among fans and adding to Dhanush's growing production lineup.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Dhanush Wunderbar films announces Production20
Dhanush Wunderbar films announces "Production20"

Wunderbar Films has officially announced its next venture, tentatively titled Production 20 (also known as #Wunderbar20), sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts. The announcement, teased throughout the day, was finally unveiled on social media at 5 PM, along with a visually captivating first-look poster.

Production Team and Cast

Ramesh Nandhan directs the project, which is being produced by Wunderbar Films in association with Primark Productions. The film is presented by Dhanush, who also serves as one of the producers alongside Haritha Lingasamy. The cast is expected to include Lingasamy and Sreyas, adding further intrigue to the project.

Loading post from https://x.com/dhanushkraja/status/2046189655717228633

First-Look Poster Creates Buzz

What truly stands out is the film's announcement poster, which has drawn widespread attention for its unique vintage-inspired aesthetic. Designed with an ornate, classical frame adorned with intricate floral patterns, the poster exudes a regal, artistic charm. At its centre, the title "Production 20" is displayed in a bold, stylised font, reinforcing the grandeur hinted at by the design.

The elegant presentation suggests that the film could be a significant and ambitious venture, though further details about the storyline remain under wraps. The announcement has already sparked curiosity and discussions online, with fans eager to learn more about the project.

Wunderbar Films' Growing Portfolio

Adding to the buzz, Wunderbar Films is also currently involved in another high-profile project, D55, directed by Rajkumar, indicating a strong lineup of upcoming productions from the banner.

With a striking first look and a promising team behind it, Production 20 has successfully set the stage for what could be another notable addition to Dhanush's production portfolio.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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