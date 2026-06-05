The supernatural mystery of Dhootha is set to continue. The highly anticipated second season of the hit thriller series was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on June 5, 2026, marking the start of a new chapter for the franchise.

Naga Chaitanya, who headlined the acclaimed first season, is returning not only as the lead actor but also as a producer, making his debut behind the scenes. Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram K. Kumar is back to direct the new season, promising to expand the show's gripping supernatural universe.

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Sharing the news on social media, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the project, writing, "Auspicious beginnings as I step into the second chapter of Dhootha and my first step as a producer. Onwards and upwards. Here's to the magic ahead."

Fan-favourite cast members Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar will reprise their roles as DCP Kranthi Shenoy and Priya Avudhuri, respectively.

The series is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video, where the first season garnered praise for its unique blend of psychological suspense, mystery and supernatural horror.

About the First Season

Released in 2023, Dhootha follows the story of Sagar, a successful yet morally complex journalist whose life spirals into chaos after he begins receiving newspaper clippings that accurately predict tragic, often supernatural deaths.

As a series of mysterious crimes unfolds, Sagar becomes a suspect and is forced to uncover the chilling truth behind the predictions while confronting secrets from his past.

The first season featured a strong ensemble cast including Srikanth Murali, Prachi Desai, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani and others in pivotal roles.

Created and directed by Vikram K. Kumar, the eight-episode thriller stood out for its atmospheric storytelling, haunting visuals by cinematographer Mikolaj Sygula, a gripping background score composed by Ishaan Chhabra and sharp editing by Naveen Nooli.

With production now underway and the core creative team returning, expectations are high for Dhootha Season 2 as it prepares to dive deeper into its eerie world of fate, mystery and the supernatural.