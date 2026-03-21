Entertainment

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Roars at Box Office, Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide in 3 Days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a spy thriller, opened to a staggering ₹102 crore net in India on March 19, including ₹43 crore from paid previews. The momentum continued on day two with another ₹76 crore, pushing its domestic total to ₹200 crore within just 48 hours

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection in 3 days

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, has taken the box office by storm, delivering one of the biggest openings in Bollywood history.

The spy thriller opened to a staggering ₹102 crore net in India on March 19, including ₹43 crore from paid previews. The momentum continued on day two with another ₹76 crore, pushing its domestic total to ₹200 crore within just 48 hours.

Globally, the film made an even bigger impact, raking in ₹236 crore on its opening day alone. In doing so, it surpassed Jawan's Hindi opening record, marking the biggest Day 1 ever for a Bollywood film.

The film's strong run hasn't slowed down. On day three, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added a live net of ₹29.44 crore across 8,142 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹255.71 crore. Its worldwide gross has now surged past ₹304.13 crore, cementing its blockbuster status.

While early technical glitches slightly delayed the Telugu and Tamil versions, the Hindi market has led the charge with massive footfall, especially across the Hindi heartland. With those issues now resolved, collections in southern markets are also picking up pace.

The nearly four-hour-long revenge saga has struck a chord with audiences, blending high-intensity action with emotional depth. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, adding further weight to the narrative.

The industry has taken notice as well. Superstar Mahesh Babu praised the film's precision, while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described it as a "reset for Indian cinema," highlighting its grounded and realistic action sequences.

With collections already surpassing trade expectations, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on an unstoppable run and could set new benchmarks in the days ahead.

Disclaimer: Box office figures are based on various public and industry sources and may be subject to updates as official data is finalized.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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