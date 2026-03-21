Globally, the film made an even bigger impact, raking in ₹236 crore on its opening day alone. In doing so, it surpassed Jawan's Hindi opening record, marking the biggest Day 1 ever for a Bollywood film.

The spy thriller opened to a staggering ₹102 crore net in India on March 19, including ₹43 crore from paid previews. The momentum continued on day two with another ₹76 crore, pushing its domestic total to ₹200 crore within just 48 hours.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, has taken the box office by storm, delivering one of the biggest openings in Bollywood history.

The film's strong run hasn't slowed down. On day three, Dhurandhar: The Revenge added a live net of ₹29.44 crore across 8,142 shows, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹255.71 crore. Its worldwide gross has now surged past ₹304.13 crore, cementing its blockbuster status.

While early technical glitches slightly delayed the Telugu and Tamil versions, the Hindi market has led the charge with massive footfall, especially across the Hindi heartland. With those issues now resolved, collections in southern markets are also picking up pace.

The nearly four-hour-long revenge saga has struck a chord with audiences, blending high-intensity action with emotional depth. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, adding further weight to the narrative.

The industry has taken notice as well. Superstar Mahesh Babu praised the film's precision, while filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described it as a "reset for Indian cinema," highlighting its grounded and realistic action sequences.

With collections already surpassing trade expectations, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on an unstoppable run and could set new benchmarks in the days ahead.

Disclaimer: Box office figures are based on various public and industry sources and may be subject to updates as official data is finalized.