Among the notable changes, a hammer striking a head was reduced by two seconds, while scenes involving a cement block and eye-smashing were shortened by four seconds.

According to reports, the CBFC ordered over 21 cuts and modifications to the film , primarily targeting scenes of intense violence and explicit content. These edits included trimming sequences such as beheadings, eye-smashings, and multiple brutal attack visuals. In total, more than 1 minute and 34 seconds of footage was removed or altered, significantly impacting the film's final cut.

The much-anticipated release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge ran into unexpected trouble: last-minute edits mandated by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), combined with content-delivery issues, led to delays and cancellations across several regions.

A particularly graphic sequence involving beheading and kicking was trimmed by 24 seconds. Additionally, several abusive words were muted or replaced, though the CBFC did not disclose the exact terms in its official cut list.

These last-minute changes delayed the delivery of the film's full Digital Cinema Package (DCP), creating a ripple effect across theatres. Initially, only the first half of the film was made available, allowing Hindi premiere shows to proceed on schedule in QUBE-enabled electronic theatres in India and North America.

However, the situation was far more challenging for theatres relying on hard drive-based distribution. Dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and other languages faced cancellations as cinemas struggled to receive and process the updated content in time. Many theatres were forced to issue refunds for affected shows, as downloading and ingesting the revised DCP took several hours.

Following all edits, the film now has a domestic runtime of 229 minutes (3 hours and 49 minutes), making it one of the lengthiest releases in recent times.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Jio Studios produces the film in association with B26 Studios.

Despite the disruptions, the film continues to generate buzz, with audiences awaiting a smooth rollout once technical and certification hurdles are fully resolved.