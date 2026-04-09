Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its impressive theatrical run since its March 19, 2026, release, prompting a delay in its OTT debut.

The film, which has crossed a massive ₹1600 crore worldwide, is still performing strongly at the box office even in its third week. With steady daily collections, the makers have decided not to rush its digital release, allowing it to maximize its theatrical success.

OTT Release Plans

The movie's digital rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, marking a shift from the first installment, which premiered on Netflix. According to trade sources, Dhurandhar 2 is now expected to stream either in the last week of May 2026 or early June 2026.