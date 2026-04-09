Entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Check the date and OTT platform

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run, crossing ₹1600 crore worldwide, leading to a delay in its OTT release. The film is now expected to stream on JioHotstar in late May or early June 2026, after the IPL season concludes.

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Ram Kumar
·1 min read
Dhurandhar the revenge
Ranveer singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its impressive theatrical run since its March 19, 2026, release, prompting a delay in its OTT debut.

The film, which has crossed a massive ₹1600 crore worldwide, is still performing strongly at the box office even in its third week. With steady daily collections, the makers have decided not to rush its digital release, allowing it to maximize its theatrical success.

OTT Release Plans

The movie's digital rights have been acquired by JioHotstar, marking a shift from the first installment, which premiered on Netflix. According to trade sources, Dhurandhar 2 is now expected to stream either in the last week of May 2026 or early June 2026.

The timing is strategic, as JioHotstar plans to release the film after the conclusion of IPL 2026, ensuring a wider audience reach and better viewership.

Reports suggest that JioHotstar secured the streaming rights in a deal worth approximately ₹120-150 crore. Industry insiders indicate that the makers were aiming for a premium deal, given the sequel's strong box office potential.

With its continued success in theatres and a carefully planned OTT release, Dhurandhar 2 remains one of the year's biggest blockbusters.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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