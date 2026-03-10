Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings shatter records ahead of release.

Ram Kumar
1 min read
The box office has officially been set ablaze as Dhurandhar 2 transforms from a mere sequel into a national phenomenon, shattering every pre-release record in its path.

As we track the madness, it's clear the film has achieved a "Good-level" reach, clocking in a staggering ₹18.11 crore in bookings alone and selling over 2.06 lakh tickets within the first 48 hours of the window opening.

North-South Cinematic Handshake

While the Hindi heartland is expectedly roaring, the true story lies in the unprecedented penetration across the Southern belts. Delhi-NCR currently leads the nation in raw sales volume, but the real shocker comes from Chennai, which has recorded the highest occupancy rate at a massive 22%.

The Hindi version naturally claims the lion's share with over ₹12 crore, yet the Tamil-dubbed version has pulled off a stunning feat by raking in ₹10 lakh, edging out the Telugu version, which stands strong at ₹9.5 lakh.

Even the Kannada and Malayalam markets are showing high-intensity growth with a combined reach nearing ₹1.6 lakh, proving that the "Dhurandhar" brand has successfully dissolved regional borders.

The Luxury Seat Scramble

The scramble for tickets has turned into a digital battlefield, particularly in premium formats. In major metros like Mumbai and Bengaluru, IMAX and 4D screens reached near-housefull status ten days before the first frame even hit the screen.

To manage this vertical demand, theatres have introduced a wide pricing spectrum, ranging from a base of ₹300 to a jaw-dropping ₹2,500 for VIP premiere slots.

Major multiplex chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have already pocketed a collective ₹4.10 crore, fueled by fans willing to pay top rupees for the ultimate high-octane experience.

Digital Payment Wars and Fan Tactics

As the movie is releasing on March 19, the way people are buying tickets tells its own story of a modern, tech-savvy audience. Data shows an overwhelming preference for UPI transactions via PhonePe and Google Pay, alongside a massive spike in Credit Card "Buy One Get One" (BOGO) offers.

Fans are strategically using bank tie-ups from ICICI and YES Bank to offset the premium costs of the opening weekend. This tactical booking behaviour has helped the film maintain a consistent momentum of nearly 10,000 tickets sold every hour on platforms like BookMyShow, ensuring the "Dhar-Singh" hype remains at a fever pitch.

Historic Milestone in the Making

Looking at the trajectory, the film is on track to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi premieres in history. With over a week left until the official launch, the current momentum suggests the opening day could challenge the all-time greats.

The massive reach across every language and tier of city proves that the audience's hunger for this high-stakes spectacle is truly limitless. We are no longer just looking at a successful sequel; we are witnessing the birth of a new gold standard for the Indian box office.

This isn't just a movie release, it's a cultural takeover that has left trade analysts speechless.

