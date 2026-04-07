Can a movie still make money after 3 weeks? The answer to this question is a big yes, as proven by Dhurandhar 2 on its 19th day: the film collected about ₹10.5 crore in India.

The action drama starring Ranveer Singh has officially touched the sky by crossing the ₹1600 crore mark at the global box office. This makes it one of the most successful Indian movies ever made.

The big screens are shaking with the roar of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge . The movie was released on March 19, 2026, and was directed by Aditya Dhar. Even after 19 days in the theatre, the film is running like a new release.

This is a very strong number for a weekday. Most films lose their crowd by now, but the seats for this spy thriller are still full.

In India alone, total collections have reached ₹1041 crore. People are travelling from small towns to cities to see the high-energy action scenes on the big screen.

The movie is now very close to breaking Baahubali 2's record, and fans are watching the numbers every hour to see when it will happen.

Virat Kohli Honest Review - Dhurandhar 2

Virat Kohli calls it a "Masterpiece"

While the money is pouring in, the movie also received a huge boost from the cricket world.

Virat Kohli recently watched the film and could not stop talking about it. He took social media to tell his millions of followers that he was "totally blown away" by the experience.

Kohli mentioned that, even though the movie is almost 4 hours long, he did not get bored for a single second. He called the director, Aditya Dhar, a "genius" for creating such a realistic world.

Virat also had special words for the lead star, saying that Ranveer Singh has given the best performance of his life. Seeing a world-class athlete like Kohli praise the film has made even more people curious to buy tickets.

Is it just the action, or is there something more?

The movie tells a deep story about a secret agent named Jaskirat Singh who goes on a dangerous mission. The scenes set in Karachi are being called the most tense moments in Indian cinema history.

Many people are asking if there will be a Dhurandhar 3. While the producers are still celebrating this success, the movie's ending suggests the journey might not be over.

It is clear that Dhurandhar 2 is no longer just a movie that people forget after a few days; it is a giant hit that will be remembered for years.