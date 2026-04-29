Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records: Crosses ₹1,780 Cr Worldwide

It is rare to see a movie maintain such a strong grip on the audience for more than a month, proving that the story has truly connected with the people.

On Day 41, the film added 1.35 crore to its massive pile of gold. This brings the total money earned within India to a staggering 1,132.99 crore.

The movie halls are still ringing with the sound of cheers as Dhurandhar 2 completes its forty-first day. Most films lose their breath after two weeks, but this action powerhouse is still running strong.

Real Flames and Real Records

The secret behind this giant success lies in the crew's hard work. In an age where most movies use computers to create action, this team chose the hard way.

For the final fight, they used 500 litres of petrol to create a real, massive fire. This choice made the ending both dangerous and beautiful.

Why did the team use real petrol instead of digital effects?

The director wanted the audience to feel the real danger and energy of the scene, which is impossible to copy with just a computer.

The heat of those flames can almost be felt through the screen. It is this level of honesty and effort that turned a simple movie into a record-breaking hit.

Does the movie have a strong presence outside of India? Yes, the film has reached a global total of 1,780.82 crore, making it a favourite in many countries.

Chasing the Crown of Indian Cinema

Because of this huge amount, the film is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

It has climbed past almost every other big movie in history. The only film that still stands above it in the number one spot is the sports drama Dangal.

Being second on such a long list is a proud moment for the entire film industry. It shows that the world is ready for bold and brave Indian stories.

The success of this sequel is a lesson for everyone. It shows that when people put in real effort, the results are always grand. The film continues to play in many theatres, and the numbers are still growing.

It is more than just a hit; it is a symbol of what happens when big dreams meet even bigger hard work. The fire of this movie is not going out anytime soon.