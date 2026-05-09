His mission is to break apart the group of terrorists so they can no longer plan or carry out any attacks.

Dhurandhar is a pulse-pounding Hindi film action spy thriller set in 2000s Pakistan, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover RAW agent who hides his true identity to infiltrate Karachi's criminal underworld.

Dhurandhar 3 is coming, says Jyoti Deshpande, co-producer of Jio Studios. Something is coming up for the audience later this year, she says.

This movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Dhurandhar's first part, released on December 5, 2025, grossed over 1,300 crores worldwide. The sequel to the first part, released on March 19, 2026, collected over 1,792 crores to date.

The Audience Responses To Both the Films

The first part received a highly positive response from the audience, praising the actors' performances, especially Ranveer's portrayal of an "underdog" and Akshaye's realistic portrayal of a gangster, which left the audience in awe.

The second part, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, received mixed reviews from the audience, though many called it a "masterpiece" and "5x better" than any other movie, while others found it too violent and lacking the soul of the first part.

Indian Celebrities like SS Rajamouli and Allu Arjun praised the film for its emotional depth and scale.

It had become the first Hindi Film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India.

Theatrical Distribution

Jio Studios backed the theatrical Distribution of both films.

The first part was released on over 5,000 screens in India; the sequel was released on 8,000 screens.

And ahead of the release of the second part, the first part was re-released on over 500 screens (250 in India and 250 Overseas)

Jio Studios partnered with PVR Inox to release the film across major Indian territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Central India.

Dhurandher 3 Speculation

The co-producer of Jio Studios, Jyoti Deshpande, has teased that the next part in the franchise is about to come later this year "We're not done with Dhurandhar yet. We'll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There's something up our sleeves," she said

Her statement immediately sparked buzz among fans, with many wondering whether Dhurander 3 is already in production.

Yet the studio has not given an official announcement regarding the third part.

Theatrical BTS

On the other hand, the director of this move, Aditya Dhar, had stated that he is planning for a unique theatrical event called "The Making of Dhurandhar"

This feature film includes BTS footage, exclusive cast interviews, and a look at its VFX.

It is expected to hit theatres in the last quarter of 2026, before it debuts on OTT platforms.

Previously, Aditya Dhar stated that he doesn't want to rush into making the third instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise, reportedly declining to add a teaser for the third part at the end of "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge".