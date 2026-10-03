Digger Review: Tom Cruise Leaves His Action Hero Image Behind

Instead, Cruise disappears beneath prosthetic makeup, a Southern accent, and an enormous personality to play Digger Rockwell, an ageing oil tycoon whose wealth and influence are tied to an environmental catastrophe.

No impossible motorcycle jumps, fighter jets, or elaborate action set pieces drive the story.

The movie runs for roughly 129 minutes and was shot entirely in VistaVision.

What makes Digger particularly unusual is that the movie eventually reveals the story audiences think they are watching isn't quite what it seems.

That twist turns the film into something more complicated: a movie about a movie, a play about a catastrophe, and ultimately a story about how societies remember disasters.

Synopsis And Core Plot

The film follows Digger Rockwell, an unhinged, ultra-wealthy Southern oil tycoon who accidentally triggers a global ecological nightmare when an aggressive drilling project causes a catastrophic fissure at his Greenland rig.

As a massive detached ice shelf threatens the coast of Northern Europe, the U.S. President paradoxically tasks the billionaire with resolving the crisis.

Instead of genuinely fixing his mess, Rockwell embarks on a frantic, media-fueled grandstanding tour to convince the public that he is humanity's only saviour.

His government advisor, Dr Ganesh, acts as a moral foil, struggling to keep him grounded amid the chaos.

Main Cast

Tom Cruise

Riz Ahmed

John Goodman

Sandra Hüller

Jesse Plemons

Michael Stuhlbarg

Robert John Burke

Emma D'Arcy

Burn Gorman

Sophie Wilde

Key Crew Members

The Diggger film features a powerhouse creative team led by Academy Award winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, who serves as both director and co-producer alongside fellow producers Mary Parent, Tom Cruise, and Michael Sharp.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures co-produced the film on a $125 million budget.

A prominent team of screenwriters crafted the satirical dark comedy's intricate, fast-paced script: Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone, and Jez Butterworth.

Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki brings the visual spectacle to life, with stunning VistaVision imagery seamlessly woven together by film editors Stephen Mirrione and Conor O'Neill, all set to a distinct, whimsical musical score by composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

Key Production Elements

To play the ageing, eccentric tycoon Digger Rockwell, Tom Cruise underwent a massive physical change.

Designed by Oscar-winning makeup artist Kazu Hiro, Cruise used extensive latex prosthetics to sport a heavy beer belly, wrinkly jowls, and a receding hairline, while shedding his usual action-hero persona and adopting a thick Southern drawl.

The movie features shifting aspect ratios designed specifically to maximise the scale of IMAX screens during the massive Greenland ice shelf sequences.

The film includes a meta-narrative segment titled Fossil Fools, an absurd play within a movie where Cruise's character plays an even more exaggerated, theatrical version of himself to manipulate the media.

What Worked

Critics universally agree that Cruise's total commitment is the movie's biggest strength.

Stepping completely out of his action-hero comfort zone, he slips into the repulsive, high-energy tycoon Digger Rockwell.

His masterful 10-minute unbroken tracking-shot monologue delivered to EU delegates is being hailed as a career-best acting showcase.

The collaboration between Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki is visually stunning.

The use of custom VistaVision cameras and shifting aspect ratios perfectly captures both the massive, terrifying scale of the Greenland ice shelf disaster and the claustrophobic tension of the interior scenes on IMAX screens.

What Didn't Work

Where classic political stories like Dr Strangelove used subtle wit, critics feel Digger suffers from aggressive, overcooked lecturing.

The dialogue frequently turns into characters screaming environmental and social commentary directly at the audience, making the 2-hour-and-8-minute runtime feel ponderous,

The movie was heavily marketed as a chaotic, big-budget disaster comedy.

However, the sudden meta-twists violently shift the tone into sombre, experimental drama.

This left mainstream audiences feeling alienated, leading to reports of theatre walkouts.

Digger is clearly not designed to be an easy crowd-pleaser. It is strangely noisy, theatrical, and deliberately excessive.

Some viewers will probably enjoy its audacity, while others will find the same qualities frustrating.

The critical response so far reflects exactly that divide, with praise for the performances, filmmaking, and ambition sitting alongside criticism of the movie's tone, structure, and heavy-handed satire.