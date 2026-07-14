The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the satirical black comedy sees Cruise abandon his signature action-hero persona to play an eccentric energy tycoon whose actions push the world toward catastrophe.

The first trailer for "Digger" has officially arrived, giving audiences their first look at Tom Cruise in one of the most dramatic transformations of his career.

Tom Cruise plays controversial oil magnate Digger Rockwell

Cruise stars as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy oil baron described as "the most powerful man in the world." The trailer introduces the billionaire living lavishly in an enormous mansion, surrounded by luxury and deeply attached to his aging white cat.

His appearance is a stark departure from his usual on-screen image. Cruise sports a grey comb-over hairstyle, a noticeable pot belly, unkempt hair, snakeskin boots, a cowboy hat, and a thick Southern accent, making it one of his least recognizable performances since his role in Tropic Thunder (2008).

An ecological disaster sparks a desperate mission

The story takes a dramatic turn when Rockwell's energy company is blamed for triggering an ecological disaster that threatens global destruction and could even lead to nuclear war.

According to the film's official logline, Rockwell embarks on a frantic mission to convince the world that he is humanity's only hope before the catastrophe he helped unleash destroys everything.

The trailer blends dark humor with large-scale disaster imagery as Rockwell attempts to reclaim his public image while facing mounting global pressure.

Star-studded cast joins Cruise

Alongside Cruise, Digger features an impressive ensemble cast including Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Sophie Wilde.

John Goodman plays the President of the United States, delivering one of the trailer's standout lines:

"Digger got us all into this mess. Digger's going to dig us out again."

As the crisis escalates, the trailer hints at increasingly absurd solutions, including a proposal to bomb a glacier in an attempt to stop the environmental disaster.

In a symbolic moment tied to the film's title, Rockwell is later seen wielding a shovel, determined to "dig" humanity out of the crisis, both literally and figuratively.

Shot in VistaVision for IMAX

Digger was filmed using VistaVision, the high-resolution analog format first introduced in the 1950s that has recently returned to prominence with films such as The Brutalist and One Battle After Another.

The production has also been designed for IMAX, promising a visually striking cinematic experience.

Iñárritu and his longtime collaborators co-wrote the screenplay. The project reportedly originated during the production of Top Gun: Maverick and marks Iñárritu's first English-language feature since The Revenant.

With its blend of biting political satire, environmental themes, dark comedy, and Tom Cruise's striking transformation, Digger is shaping up to be one of the year's most unusual and anticipated releases.