He gained popularity with the 2007 blockbuster film 'Milana', in which he portrayed the antagonist, acting alongside Puneeth Rajkumar.

Dileep Raj was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 2 1978. He had a successful career in television as a supporting actor, and he made his big-screen debut as a lead in the 2005 film Boyfriend.

The actor and producer of the Kannada film industry passed away at the age of 47. He suffered a heart attack and couldn't be saved despite being taken to the hospital.

And he also starred in the 2016 hit film U-Turn, playing the lead in this dramatic thriller.

He then turned producer and helmed the massive hit daily soap "Hitler Kalyana," in which he also starred as the lead, "Abhiram Jayshankar aka AJ," which premiered on Zee Kannada. This serial is considered the most successful and watched fictional show on Kannada television throughout its run.

After this serial, Dileep Raj gained a huge fan following and ultimately became a household name.

Not only did he act in serials and movies, but he has also provided voice-over for several actors and worked as a dubbing artist in many movies, including Srushti, Olave, and Parichaya. In Aa Dingalu, a 2007 film, he provided the voice for Chethan Kumar, and in Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu, a 2008 film, he dubbed for Aditya Babu.

Due to his massive popularity and influential presence among the Kannada industry, both as a leading actor and a prolific producer, he was widely known by the nickname "Kannada TV's Poster Boy", and his fans would often refer to him as "AJ", which is a shortened version of his character's name, Abhiram Jayshankar, from the popular serial "Hitler Kalyana."

In the early morning hours of May 13, 2026, on a Wednesday, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the Apollo Hospital at the Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru. Unfortunately, despite efforts to treat him, he could not be saved.

His colleagues, friends, family, and members of the Kannada television fraternity have come together at the hospital to express their condolences.

Final Rites Of Dileep Raj

Currently, there has been no official statement from his family or representatives regarding the exact location, date and timing of his final rites.