The movie was abruptly removed from the streaming platform ZEE5 in India on July 05, 2026, less than 48 hours after the release of the film's quiet, uncut version.

The release marked the end of a prolonged and challenging journey for the film, which had previously been known as 'Ghallughara' and 'Punjab 95'.

After delays and controversies, 'Satluj', the film inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 03, 2026.

ZEE5 issued an official statement on its social media account, stating that due to current developments, the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

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The statement further read that the streamer continues to back the director's creative vision.

They noted that they are "exploring every appropriate avenue through due process" to bring the movie back to Indian viewers.

The restriction is only for the Indian audience, and the film remains fully active and streaming for international audiences via ZEE5 Global.

Diljit Dosanjh's Reaction and the Pre-Drop Prediction

In a viral video shared by Diljit Dosanjh just before the film's removal, he said that he is anticipating the block.

Speaking in Punjabi, he noted that he felt that there was heavy fear the film would be pulled away by Monday, but added, "Someone would have downloaded the film by then. No problem. No tension. Those who want this can try"

Following the official ban, Dosanjh posted a powerful scene from the film on his Instagram with the caption: "I challenge the darkness."

Why The Movie Is Facing Severe Backlash?

The movie is a highly sensitive biographical look at activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed thousands of extrajudicial killings and mass cremations by the Punjab Police during the militancy era between 1984 and 1994.

The film had been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification for over three years, with demands for a name change and 127 mandatory cuts.

By quietly 'silent dropping' the movie directly to OTT, filmmakers manage to stream the complete, unedited, 100% uncut version.

This bold circumvention of the censor board is widely believed to have catalysed rapid government or legal pressure, forcing ZEE5 to pull it down in India.

Public And Political Fallout

The sudden takedown has sparked massive online hatred and trending campaigns from fans rallying behind Dosanjh and the film's message.

The escalation in censorship has triggered a political debate regarding artistic freedom, historical suppression, and streaming rights in India.

As legal efforts continue to restore its availability, audiences remain hopeful that the film will once again be accessible for viewing in India.