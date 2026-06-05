The Ice Age franchise is heading back to theatres with a fiery new adventure. Disney has officially unveiled the teaser for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth installment in the long-running animated series, which is scheduled to release on February 5, 2027.

Produced by 20th Century Animation and distributed by 20th Century Studios, the film is directed by John Donkin. It promises to take audiences into a dangerous new region of the Lost World, unlike anything seen in the franchise before.

Teaser Release and Plot Details

The teaser, released on June 4, offers a glimpse of the chaos awaiting Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie and the rest of the herd. The footage shows the characters being hurled into the air as a massive volcanic eruption fills the sky with smoke, flying debris and streams of lava.