Entertainment

Disney's Ice Age: Boiling Point Teaser Out, Set for Feb 05, 2027 Release

Disney has released the teaser for "Ice Age: Boiling Point", the sixth film in the franchise. The movie follows Manny, Sid, Diego and the herd on a lava-filled adventure and is set to hit theaters on February 5, 2027.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Disney Ice Age Boiling Point
Disney Ice Age Boiling Point Teaser Revealed

The Ice Age franchise is heading back to theatres with a fiery new adventure. Disney has officially unveiled the teaser for Ice Age: Boiling Point, the sixth installment in the long-running animated series, which is scheduled to release on February 5, 2027.

Produced by 20th Century Animation and distributed by 20th Century Studios, the film is directed by John Donkin. It promises to take audiences into a dangerous new region of the Lost World, unlike anything seen in the franchise before.

Teaser Release and Plot Details

The teaser, released on June 4, offers a glimpse of the chaos awaiting Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie and the rest of the herd. The footage shows the characters being hurled into the air as a massive volcanic eruption fills the sky with smoke, flying debris and streams of lava.

The adventure appears to shift from icy landscapes to a perilous environment dominated by molten rock, thermal activity and prehistoric dangers.

Cast and Crew of Ice age

The film brings back the franchise's original voice cast, including Ray Romano as Manny, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, Queen Latifah as Ellie and Simon Pegg as Buck.

Lori Forte and Patrick Warburton serve as producers on the project, which aims to blend the series' trademark humour with a high-stakes survival story set in a lava-filled wilderness.

With a new setting, returning fan-favourite characters and an action-packed storyline, Ice Age: Boiling Point is shaping up to be one of the biggest animated releases of 2027.

Fans looking to revisit the franchise can stream all previous Ice Age films on Disney+.

Topics

Hollywood movie sequels and franchise updates

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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