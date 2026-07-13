Entertainment

Don't Trouble the Trouble Teaser Promises a Fun-Filled Ride

Fahadh Faasil's Don't Trouble the Trouble teaser introduces a fantasy world filled with mystery, humour, and emotions. Directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, the film follows a man who encounters a girl with mysterious powers and releases in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Dont Trouble the Trouble Teaser
Fahadh Faasil starring Don't Trouble the Trouble Teaser out

The teaser for "Don't Trouble the Trouble", directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, has piqued audiences' curiosity with its unique mix of fantasy, humour, thrills, and emotion. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, alongside young actress Ssara.

Plot Overview

Set in Hyderabad, the story follows Suri, played by Fahadh Faasil, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he encounters Divya, a young girl with mysterious powers.

Believing that she might be a ghost, Suri begins searching for answers about her identity and the strange events surrounding her arrival.

The teaser introduces an intriguing fantasy world filled with suspense and emotional moments. Fahadh Faasil appears impressive in his role, bringing his signature acting style to the character, while Ssara makes a strong impact with her charming screen presence.

The film promises to explore questions like whether Divya is truly a ghost, why she entered Suri's life, and what secrets lie behind her mysterious abilities.

With a blend of fantasy elements, comedy, and adventure, the movie is expected to offer a refreshing cinematic experience.

Production Details

Don't Trouble the Trouble is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business. SS Rajamouli presents the film.

The film's music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. The makers have announced that the movie will release in theatres on September 11, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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