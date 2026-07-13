Don't Trouble the Trouble Teaser Promises a Fun-Filled Ride

The teaser for "Don't Trouble the Trouble", directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, has piqued audiences' curiosity with its unique mix of fantasy, humour, thrills, and emotion. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, alongside young actress Ssara.
Plot Overview
Set in Hyderabad, the story follows Suri, played by Fahadh Faasil, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he encounters Divya, a young girl with mysterious powers.
Believing that she might be a ghost, Suri begins searching for answers about her identity and the strange events surrounding her arrival.
The teaser introduces an intriguing fantasy world filled with suspense and emotional moments. Fahadh Faasil appears impressive in his role, bringing his signature acting style to the character, while Ssara makes a strong impact with her charming screen presence.
The film promises to explore questions like whether Divya is truly a ghost, why she entered Suri's life, and what secrets lie behind her mysterious abilities.
With a blend of fantasy elements, comedy, and adventure, the movie is expected to offer a refreshing cinematic experience.
Production Details
Don't Trouble the Trouble is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and SS Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business. SS Rajamouli presents the film.
The film's music is composed by Kaala Bhairava. The makers have announced that the movie will release in theatres on September 11, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.