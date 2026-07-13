Don't Trouble the Trouble Teaser Promises a Fun-Filled Ride

The teaser for "Don't Trouble the Trouble", directed by debutant Shashank Yeleti, has piqued audiences' curiosity with its unique mix of fantasy, humour, thrills, and emotion. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, alongside young actress Ssara.

Plot Overview

Set in Hyderabad, the story follows Suri, played by Fahadh Faasil, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he encounters Divya, a young girl with mysterious powers.

Believing that she might be a ghost, Suri begins searching for answers about her identity and the strange events surrounding her arrival.