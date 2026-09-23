Don't Trouble the Trouble Trailer Unveils a Magical Mystery

Fahadh plays Suri, a street-smart magician who has no real supernatural powers. Instead, he survives through clever tricks, deception, and his ability to avoid trouble. His carefully controlled life, however, takes an unexpected turn when he meets a young girl with genuine supernatural abilities.

Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, the film introduces Fahadh as a magician whose biggest challenge is not performing tricks, but dealing with something genuinely supernatural.

The makers of Don't Trouble the Trouble have released the trailer of the Fahadh Faasil-starrer, building anticipation ahead of its theatrical release on October 2.

The trailer establishes Suri as someone who makes a living with his skills while deliberately avoiding situations that could get him into trouble. That changes when the young girl approaches him for help.

The Mystery at the Heart of the Story

She is searching for her missing parents, and Suri soon finds himself drawn into a mystery that is far beyond anything his usual magic tricks can solve.

What initially appears to be a simple search becomes increasingly complicated as the trailer reveals the girl's connection to the disappearance of her parents.

The revelation leaves Suri with a much bigger problem and forces the fake magician to confront circumstances he cannot simply escape.

The unlikely pair eventually work together to uncover the truth. As their journey progresses, Suri and the girl's relationship also changes, turning an unusual encounter into an emotional bond.

What to Expect from the Film

The film's trailer combines fantasy, mystery and adventure while keeping Fahadh's character at the centre of the story. The contrast between a magician who only pretends to have supernatural abilities and a child who actually does forms the film's central hook.

Adding to the film's appeal for South Indian audiences, Mohanlal has provided the voice-over for the Malayalam version, while Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the Tamil version.