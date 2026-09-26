The film also drew attention at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it premiered in the Centrepiece section.

The combination of filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, actor Keerthy Suresh, two increasingly familiar performers, Sananth and Rishikanth, and legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja created an unusual mix of expectations.

Dorothy, Karthik Subbaraj's 10th feature film, already drew considerable curiosity before it reached Tamil Nadu theatres.

Now that Dorothy has been released in theatres on September 25, the conversation has grown considerably.

Some viewers have praised its grounded storytelling, performances, music, and willingness to enter uncomfortable territory.

Others have found parts of the film slow, its tonal changes abrupt, and its second half considerably different from what the opening establishes.

Plot Overview

Set primarily in 1995 in a village near Madurai, the narrative follows Subbu and Karthi.

Despite stark differences in caste and social status, the two forge an inseparable friendship.

Subbu is Veeraiya's son, a powerful local moneylender and gangster.

Karthi looks up to Subbu, who frequently shields him from schoolyard vulnerability.

Their worldview, shaped by the town's harsh code of 'moustache-twirling' hyper-masculinity, begins to shift with Dorothy, a gentle member of the household who treats the boys with quiet compassion.

However, a sudden misfortune and tragedy strike Dorothy, triggering a dark shift into a scorched-earth reality.

Overwhelmed by the loss and harbouring deeply kept personal secrets, Subbu vanishes into an alternative community that lives completely outside societal expectations.

Karthi is then sent on a ruthless, countrywide mission to hunt down his former best friend, forcing the two men onto opposite sides of a brutal ideological divide.

The film then shifts to a road journey, putting Karthi and Subbu's decades-long friendship under severe pressure. Karthi struggles to accept the changes in Subbu and even turns against his old friend.

During their journey, however, buried emotions, guilt and questions of identity, love and acceptance gradually come to the forefront.

Main Cast

Keerthy Suresh

Sananth

Rishikanth

K. Muthukumar

Jeeva Subramanian

Muthazhagi

Soundararaja

Technical Crew

Karthik Subbaraj directed the film Dorothy, and Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande produced it.

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed the acclaimed musical score.

Cinematographer S. Thirunavukkarasu (Tirru) handles the visual framing, while Ganesh Siva edits the film.

What Worked

The film's absolute triumph belongs to relative newcomers Sananth and Rishikanth.

They carry incredibly challenging, emotionally taxing roles with immense gravitas, internal turmoil and grace.

As the titular character, Keerthy Suresh's screen time is somewhat brief, but she provides a powerful, warm emotional anchor that grounds the entire first half.

The Maestro, in his 1,540th film project, delivers an extraordinary auditory canvas.

Critics note how his music behaves like a 'burst of thunder' during the tense, hyper-violent rural sequences, before transitioning into a 'soft caress' during the delicate, inclusive second half.

What Didn't Work

Karthik Subbaraj is famous for sudden genre subversions, but in Dorothy, the transitions are incredibly sharp.

Moving rapidly from a gritty rural gangster thriller into a road movie, and finally into a sensitive exploration of an alternative LGBTQ+ community, left some audiences disconnected.

While the film's second half explores beautiful themes of inclusivity, a major central plot twist has been criticised as feeling engineered rather than organically evolving from the narrative.

As the movie leans heavily into subverting hyper-masculine mass-cinema tropes, the final act challenges traditional viewer expectations.

Audiences going in expecting a standard commercial action feature may find the subversion deeply unsettling or frustrating.

The Toronto International Film Festival Story

The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was selected for the prestigious Centrepiece section.

The screening took place on September 11, ahead of the September 25 theatrical release.

The response was particularly notable: the film reportedly drew a packed house and received a standing ovation after the screening.

Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, Rishikanth and producer Guneet Monga Kapoor were among the team members present at the Toronto premiere.

Reports described the audience response as enthusiastic, with the team receiving sustained applause after the screening.

The TIFF reception gave Dorothy an international starting point before it entered the Tamil theatrical market.

It also created an interesting contrast: an intimate story rooted in rural Tamil Nadu was being presented to an international festival audience thousands of kilometres away.

Dorothy is not the kind of film audience can reduce to its TIFF standing ovation or its social media criticism.

Its strongest elements are its performances, rural atmosphere, music, and willingness to examine difficult subjects through characters rather than speeches.

At the same time, its measured first half and major tonal shift won't work equally well for everyone.