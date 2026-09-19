The trailer of Dorothy has been unveiled ahead of the film's September 25 release, offering a closer look at the dark and violent world surrounding its central character, played by Keerthy Suresh.

About the Film

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Set in rural India in the early 1990s, the film follows a group of friends whose lives are gradually pulled into a dangerous web of crime, caste conflict and violence.

Cast and Characters

Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character Dorothy, while Rishikanth and Sananth portray her friends Karthi and Subbu. The trailer introduces the trio and their bond before a conflict begins to put their friendship and lives under increasing pressure.