The trailer of Dorothy has been unveiled ahead of the film's September 25 release, offering a closer look at the dark and violent world surrounding its central character, played by Keerthy Suresh.
About the Film
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Set in rural India in the early 1990s, the film follows a group of friends whose lives are gradually pulled into a dangerous web of crime, caste conflict and violence.
Cast and Characters
Keerthy Suresh plays the titular character Dorothy, while Rishikanth and Sananth portray her friends Karthi and Subbu. The trailer introduces the trio and their bond before a conflict begins to put their friendship and lives under increasing pressure.
As tensions escalate, the consequences extend beyond the three characters, affecting the people and community around them.
The film explores friendship, love and honour against a social backdrop shaped by caste divisions, prejudice, hatred and violence.
The trailer hints at a story where personal relationships are tested as the characters find themselves caught in a society increasingly divided by conflict.
The supporting cast includes Ramachandran Durairaj, Muthukumar, Gajaraj and Jeeva Subramanian, among others.
Crew and Production
Dorothy features music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, marking his 1,540th film. Thirunavukkarasu handled the cinematography, while Ganesh Siva edited the film. Kumar Gangappan is the production designer, and Dinesh Subbarayan choreographed the action sequences.
Karthik Subbaraj is producing the film under his Dhammam Films banner, alongside Guneet Monga and Aachin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment, with Jyoti Deshpande producing under the Jio Studios banner.
Set in a 1990s rural background and centred on friendship amid social divisions, Dorothy is set to arrive in theatres on September 25.