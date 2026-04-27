Entertainment

Drishyam 3 Official Update: Mohanlal Reveals Release Date and Thrilling New Poster

"Drishyam 3" is officially set for release on May 21, 2026, with Mohanlal returning as Georgekutty for the final chapter. The intense first look and tagline hint at long-buried secrets resurfacing, building massive anticipation among fans for this gripping conclusion.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Drishyam 3 release update
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 release date update

Superstar Mohanlal has officially shared the first look and the release date for Drishyam 3.

This movie is the final part of the story that started in 2013 and became a huge hit across many languages. Fans are excited to see the "Complete Actor" back in his most clever role after four long years since the second part was released in 2022.

The Grand Announcement on Social Media

Mohanlal shared the big news on his official Instagram and Facebook pages. He posted a very intense poster with a caption that gave everyone goosebumps: "The past never stays silent… it only waits.

Georgekutty arrives, May 21, 2026." This simple message quickly went viral as fans have been waiting to see how the family's secret finally ends.

Why was the movie shifted from April to May?

The makers decided to move the date from the original April schedule for two big reasons. First, there are ongoing global tensions that may affect international cinema screenings in key markets such as the Middle East.

Second, the upcoming Kerala state elections are happening in April. To make sure everyone can enjoy the movie safely and without distractions, the team chose May 21, 2026. This date is very special because it is Mohanlal's birthday.

The Visuals of the New Poster

The new poster is full of mystery. It shows Mohanlal as Georgekutty, standing in a dark plantation, sharply looking at something in the distance.

He looks serious and ready to protect his family again. The poster also has a tagline: "The Past Never Stays Silent." This hints that the old secrets from the first movie might finally come out.

The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also wrote the script. Antony Perumbavoor produces it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The official cast includes all the favourite faces from the previous films-Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, with Meena as his wife Rani.

Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil are back as their daughters, Anju and Anu. Other important actors like Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy are also confirmed.

While the movie will first hit the big screens worldwide, reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has already secured the digital rights for the OTT release after the theatrical run.

Get ready to witness the final chapter of this legendary game of hide-and-seek on May 21.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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