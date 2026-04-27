Mohanlal shared the big news on his official Instagram and Facebook pages. He posted a very intense poster with a caption that gave everyone goosebumps: "The past never stays silent… it only waits.

This movie is the final part of the story that started in 2013 and became a huge hit across many languages. Fans are excited to see the "Complete Actor" back in his most clever role after four long years since the second part was released in 2022.

Superstar Mohanlal has officially shared the first look and the release date for Drishyam 3.

Georgekutty arrives, May 21, 2026." This simple message quickly went viral as fans have been waiting to see how the family's secret finally ends.

Why was the movie shifted from April to May?

The makers decided to move the date from the original April schedule for two big reasons. First, there are ongoing global tensions that may affect international cinema screenings in key markets such as the Middle East.

Second, the upcoming Kerala state elections are happening in April. To make sure everyone can enjoy the movie safely and without distractions, the team chose May 21, 2026. This date is very special because it is Mohanlal's birthday.

The Visuals of the New Poster

The new poster is full of mystery. It shows Mohanlal as Georgekutty, standing in a dark plantation, sharply looking at something in the distance.

He looks serious and ready to protect his family again. The poster also has a tagline: "The Past Never Stays Silent." This hints that the old secrets from the first movie might finally come out.

The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also wrote the script. Antony Perumbavoor produces it under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

The official cast includes all the favourite faces from the previous films-Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, with Meena as his wife Rani.

Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil are back as their daughters, Anju and Anu. Other important actors like Asha Sharath and Murali Gopy are also confirmed.

While the movie will first hit the big screens worldwide, reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has already secured the digital rights for the OTT release after the theatrical run.

Get ready to witness the final chapter of this legendary game of hide-and-seek on May 21.