Picking up a few years after the dramatic events of Drishyam 2 (2021), the story once again follows Georgekutty and his family, who continue to live under the burden of a secret they have desperately tried to protect.

Released on Mohanlal's 66th birthday, the film entered cinemas with huge expectations and strong momentum, already collecting nearly ₹35 crore in advance bookings.

After years of anticipation, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has finally arrived in theatres on May 21, 2026, reuniting the actor with director Jeethu Joseph for another intense chapter in the celebrated thriller franchise.

While the family narrowly escaped danger in the second part, Drishyam 3 explores how unresolved fears and lingering questions continue to cast a shadow over their lives.

Unlike the earlier films, director Jeethu Joseph adopts a fresh storytelling approach, adding a different layer of tension to the narrative. The film revisits the emotional and psychological toll on the two families connected by a tragedy that began over a decade ago.

As hinted in the teaser, the past refuses to remain buried, and Georgekutty finds himself facing consequences that threaten the life he carefully built.

Performance and Reception

Mohanlal once again delivers a commanding performance as Georgekutty, effortlessly stepping back into one of Malayalam cinema's most iconic roles. Social media reactions, especially on X, have been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers praising the film's gripping first half and calling the interval sequence a major highlight, with some even saying it surpasses Drishyam 2.

Audiences have also appreciated the suspense-filled screenplay and emotional depth, while the interval twist has reportedly sparked strong curiosity around the second half. Many fans are already calling it another potential blockbuster for the franchise.

Though it remains unclear whether Drishyam will continue beyond its third installment, Drishyam 3 proves that Georgekutty's story still has the power to captivate audiences. Packed with suspense, emotion, and unexpected twists, the film delivers an engaging cinematic experience for thriller lovers.