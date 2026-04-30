Entertainment

Mohanlal's "Drishyam 3" Teaser Promises a Darker, Intense Return

The teaser of "Drishyam 3" hints at a tense new chapter as Georgekutty faces rising threats from his past. With suspense building and secrets resurfacing, the Mohanlal starrer is set to hit theatres on May 21.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Drishyam 3 release date
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 release date revealed on May 21

The makers of Drishyam 3 have officially unveiled the much-awaited teaser, bringing back Mohanlal as the iconic Georgekutty and setting the stage for another gripping chapter in the thriller franchise.

Released on April 29 at 5 PM, the teaser offers a suspense-filled glimpse into the new challenges awaiting Georgekutty and his family, hinting that their past is far from buried.

Teaser Highlights

The teaser cleverly revisits key moments from the first two films, reminding audiences of the uninvited threat that once turned Georgekutty's life upside down. It highlights how far he went to protect his family, even if it meant hurting others. This time, however, the tension feels more intense, with consequences seemingly closing in.

In a striking moment, Georgekutty is seen praying in a church, suggesting fear and guilt as he appears to feel the pressure mounting around him. The visuals hint that someone may still be watching him closely, adding a layer of mystery and anticipation. The teaser also introduces glimpses of the film's key characters, building curiosity about their roles in this unfolding drama.

Production Details

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles, with music composed by Anil Johnson.

Release Schedule

The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on May 21, 2026, while the Hindi version is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. With its intense teaser and strong legacy, Drishyam 3 promises to deliver yet another edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...