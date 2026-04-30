The makers of Drishyam 3 have officially unveiled the much-awaited teaser, bringing back Mohanlal as the iconic Georgekutty and setting the stage for another gripping chapter in the thriller franchise.
Released on April 29 at 5 PM, the teaser offers a suspense-filled glimpse into the new challenges awaiting Georgekutty and his family, hinting that their past is far from buried.
Teaser Highlights
The teaser cleverly revisits key moments from the first two films, reminding audiences of the uninvited threat that once turned Georgekutty's life upside down. It highlights how far he went to protect his family, even if it meant hurting others. This time, however, the tension feels more intense, with consequences seemingly closing in.
In a striking moment, Georgekutty is seen praying in a church, suggesting fear and guilt as he appears to feel the pressure mounting around him. The visuals hint that someone may still be watching him closely, adding a layer of mystery and anticipation. The teaser also introduces glimpses of the film's key characters, building curiosity about their roles in this unfolding drama.
Production Details
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles, with music composed by Anil Johnson.
Release Schedule
The makers have confirmed that the film will hit theatres on May 21, 2026, while the Hindi version is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026. With its intense teaser and strong legacy, Drishyam 3 promises to deliver yet another edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.