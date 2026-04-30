The makers of Drishyam 3 have officially unveiled the much-awaited teaser, bringing back Mohanlal as the iconic Georgekutty and setting the stage for another gripping chapter in the thriller franchise.

Released on April 29 at 5 PM, the teaser offers a suspense-filled glimpse into the new challenges awaiting Georgekutty and his family, hinting that their past is far from buried.

Teaser Highlights

The teaser cleverly revisits key moments from the first two films, reminding audiences of the uninvited threat that once turned Georgekutty's life upside down. It highlights how far he went to protect his family, even if it meant hurting others. This time, however, the tension feels more intense, with consequences seemingly closing in.