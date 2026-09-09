Ajay Devgn returns in his iconic character of Vijay Salgaonkar. But this time, the twists, the threats, the suspense, the entertainment- everything has been doubled.

The trailer for Drishyam 3 The Conclusion has been unveiled in Goa, promising another gripping battle of secrets, lies, and clever mind games.

Drishyam 3 Trailer Out on September 9. The trailer sets the stage for a gripping battle of wits, with old secrets resurfacing and new threats closing in on Vijay and his family.

The trailer raises several questions about Vijay's next move and whether the secrets he has protected for so long can remain hidden. The film is set for release in theatres on October 2.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Panorama Studios and Star Studio18 back the film.

Cast of the film

This film features a familiar cast from the prequel movies, including Ajay Devgn as Vijay, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini, and Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh.

The trailer's biggest highlight is the addition of new cast members. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise; his presence adds another layer of power to Dhrisyam 3: The Conclusion, heightening suspense and uncertainty about the lead's next move.

Ahlawat plays a highly determined, sharp police officer spearheading the renewed investigation against Vijay Salgaonkar.

While he steps into the narrative after Akshaye Khanna's character leaves the previous instalment, director Abhishek Pathak clarified that this is a completely new, uniquely written role rather than a direct character replacement.

Following Jaideep Ahlawat, the Veteran actor Prakash Raj enters the franchise as another powerful figure, adding a new layer of conflict and intensity to the legal and structural trap closing in on the Salgaonkar family.

Details in the Trailer

The title's opening reflects the audience's uncertainty about the protagonist's move. Dhrishyam 3's conclusion follows the earlier two films, in which Tabu clearly seeks revenge for her son's mysterious disappearance.

The trailer adds further intensity with the portrayal of Jaideep Ahlawat's character and dialogue delivery. The dialogues, like "इस बार खतरा किसी भी दिशा से आ सकता है" (this time danger can come from any direction), increase curiosity to watch the film in theatres.

Ajay Devgn also strengthen his former character with the dialogue You cannot imagine what an ordinary man can do to protect their family, " which delivers the expression of his character's reprise with further strong emotion this time, who is ready to challenge anyone with high power.

The other actors, like Shriya Charan and Tabu, both play the role of Mother in the film. Shriya wins the audience's hearts with her effortless performance, while Tabu portrays a strong character desperate to know the truth.

The trailer's details prompted the audience to watch the film. Although the film is adapted from the Malayalam film Drishyam, the filmmaker claims it will have a different climax from the Malayalam version, which further encourages audiences to watch.