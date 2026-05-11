Now, with Drishyam 3, the makers seem ready to take Georgekutty's journey into an even darker and more emotional space.

When Drishyam first released in 2013, very few imagined that the story would continue beyond its powerful ending. Nearly a decade later, Drishyam 2 arrived and successfully lived up to the huge expectations.

The wait is finally over for Drishyam fans. The trailer for Drishyam 3 dropped on May 09, sparking excitement for one of Indian cinema's most beloved thriller franchises. The film is set to release on May 21.

Mohanlal Hints at Drishyam 4

At a recent promotional event, Mohanlal made an interesting remark about the franchise's future. Speaking about Georgekutty, he said that he had asked many times for the character to be saved, but Georgekutty is still not safe. He even hinted that fans may expect a Drishyam 4 if they want the story to continue.

Mohanlal also made it clear that his comment was not just a joke. He said that people should first watch Drishyam 3 and then decide whether the franchise should move forward with more sequels.

What to Expect from Drishyam 3?

The trailer builds strong anticipation and suggests that Drishyam 3 will be more intense than the first two films. While the earlier parts focused heavily on suspense, investigation, and survival, the new chapter appears to explore the emotional weight Georgekutty carries after the events of Drishyam 2.

Director Jeethu Joseph has also repeatedly said that the film will feature surprise elements, but its main focus will be Georgekutty's emotional world. The trailer hints at a powerful family drama, mixed with tension, fear and the constant question of whether Georgekutty can escape once again.

Cast and Production

The cast of Drishyam 3 includes Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Murali Gopy, Siddique and Asha Sharath, among others. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios presents the film.

With its gripping trailer, emotional tone and the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Drishyam 3 looks ready to deliver another thrilling chapter. Fans are now waiting to see whether Georgekutty's story finally finds peace or opens the door to yet another sequel.