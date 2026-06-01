The couple wed on Sunday, May 31, in an intimate civil ceremony at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. A small circle of families and friends surrounds the wedding. The place is a favourite among celebrity couples, from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to Liam Gallagher, who has tied the knot there.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are now married. The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are the latest celebrity couple. The announcement of their marriage froze the internet, and the couple, who have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, are now making headlines with their reported wedding. Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded online platforms with congratulatory messages.

The appearance of the couple

The photographs obtained by The Daily Mail and The Sun captured moments from the intimate celebration, showing the couple to be the happiest souls, joining hands as they left the Civil Ceremony.

Dua wore the custom white skirt suit by Schiaparelli couture, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The look consisted of a tailored ivory cady blazer with gold buttons, and she paired the outfit with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes, and an oversized white hat by Stephen Jones. Meanwhile, Turner donned a double-breasted Ferragamo suit, complete with the matching shirt and tie.

Back Story of the Couple's Journey

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's love story started with a serendipitous encounter that felt like it was lifted from a romantic movie. They first met at The River Café in London through mutual friends and later met again in Los Angeles.

Rumours of romance began circulating in January 2024 when Dua was seen supporting Callum at the after-party for his series, Masters of the Air. In the months that followed, the pair was often spotted together at concerts, vacations, award shows, and other high-profile events. However, they managed to keep their relationship largely under wraps.

By late 2024, speculation about their engagement intensified when Dua was spotted wearing a diamond ring. She officially confirmed their engagement in 2025, sharing that Callum had the ring custom-designed with help from her sister and close friends. Dua described the ring as a testament to how well he understands her and spoke fondly of their plans.

Their relationship has garnered admiration for its blend of privacy and sincere affection, as fans have followed their journey from a discreet romance to one of the most talked-about love stories in entertainment.