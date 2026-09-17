The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Sativka Veeravalli, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, while GV Prakash Kumar composes the music.

The makers announced the release date along with the film's first-look posters, offering a glimpse of Dulquer in a rustic setting.

Dulquer Salmaan is set to return to the big screen with the upcoming Telugu film AakasamLo Oka Tara, now scheduled for release on November 20, 2026.

Produced by Lightbox Media, the project is being planned as a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

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Story of AakasamLo Oka Tara

AakasamLo Oka Tara revolves around a young girl's ambitious dream of becoming an astronaut. Her pursuit of that dream forms the backdrop for a larger journey involving love, hope and personal discovery, with Dulquer Salmaan's character playing an important role in her life.

The makers have revealed that the story draws inspiration from a classic song, adding another layer to the film's central theme. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film.

Netflix streaming partner

Following its theatrical run across multiple languages, AakasamLo Oka Tara is expected to stream on Netflix. The makers have yet to reveal complete details about the teaser, trailer, and other promotional plans.

With the release date now confirmed, further updates on the film's promotional campaign are expected in the coming days.