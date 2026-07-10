Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan & Pooja Hegde's DQ41 titled 'SRI SRI'; first look unveiled

Dulquer Salmaan's DQ41 has been officially titled SRI SRI. The makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, who pair up for the first time in a romantic drama directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi and set for a pan-India release.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Dulquer salmaan 41 title announced
DQ41 titled as Sri Sri

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's 41st film, previously referred to as DQ41, have officially revealed its title as SRI SRI. The announcement was made on July 10 at 10:08 AM IST, accompanied by the film's first-look poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde together for the first time.

The upcoming pan-India film promises a heartfelt story of love, destiny, and buried memories, with the first-look poster offering a glimpse of its warm, romantic tone.

First look hints at a gentle love story

The newly released poster features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde seated together on a bike, sharing cheerful smiles against a soft blue backdrop. Rather than opting for a dramatic reveal, the makers have chosen a simple and intimate visual that hints at an emotional romance.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, especially as it marks the first on-screen pairing of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde.

SRI SRI is written and directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, who makes his directorial debut with the project. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas).

The film has already completed major portions of its shoot, including schedules in picturesque mountain locations.

Loading post from https://x.com/dulQuer/status/2075442575969034257

Cast and technical crew

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, the film features a strong supporting cast that includes:

  • Dheekshith Shetty

  • Ramya Krishnan

  • Rao Ramesh

  • Sachin Khedekar

  • Jagapathi Babu

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is expected to deliver the soundtrack for the romantic drama.

Pan-India release planned

The makers have confirmed that SRI SRI will be released in multiple languages, including:

  • Telugu

  • Tamil

  • Malayalam

  • Hindi

While the title and first-look poster have now been unveiled, details such as the teaser, trailer, release date and the complete cast lineup are expected to be announced in the coming months.

With a fresh lead pairing, an emotional premise and a pan-India release strategy, SRI SRI is shaping up to be one of Dulquer Salmaan's most anticipated upcoming films.

Topics

new movie releases 2026

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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