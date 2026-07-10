The newly released poster features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde seated together on a bike, sharing cheerful smiles against a soft blue backdrop. Rather than opting for a dramatic reveal, the makers have chosen a simple and intimate visual that hints at an emotional romance.

The upcoming pan-India film promises a heartfelt story of love, destiny, and buried memories, with the first-look poster offering a glimpse of its warm, romantic tone.

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's 41st film , previously referred to as DQ41 , have officially revealed its title as SRI SRI . The announcement was made on July 10 at 10:08 AM IST , accompanied by the film's first-look poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde together for the first time.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans, especially as it marks the first on-screen pairing of Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde.

SRI SRI is written and directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, who makes his directorial debut with the project. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLV Cinemas).

The film has already completed major portions of its shoot, including schedules in picturesque mountain locations.

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Cast and technical crew

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, the film features a strong supporting cast that includes:

Dheekshith Shetty

Ramya Krishnan

Rao Ramesh

Sachin Khedekar

Jagapathi Babu

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who is expected to deliver the soundtrack for the romantic drama.

Pan-India release planned

The makers have confirmed that SRI SRI will be released in multiple languages, including:

Telugu

Tamil

Malayalam

Hindi

While the title and first-look poster have now been unveiled, details such as the teaser, trailer, release date and the complete cast lineup are expected to be announced in the coming months.

With a fresh lead pairing, an emotional premise and a pan-India release strategy, SRI SRI is shaping up to be one of Dulquer Salmaan's most anticipated upcoming films.