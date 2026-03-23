On March 23, Flying squad in Chennai seized 10 AK-47 rifles reportedly linked to filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj during a routine inspection in Ashok Nagar.

The checks are part of intensified surveillance across Tamil Nadu as the Model Code of Conduct comes into force ahead of the upcoming elections, now just a month away. Authorities have been conducting strict inspections to prevent any illegal movement of cash, weapons, or materials that could influence the polls.

According to sources and reports circulating on social media, the rifles were initially flagged during one such inspection, raising suspicion among officials.