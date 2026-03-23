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Dummy AK-47 Rifles linked to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Seized

Flying Squad in Chennai seized 10 AK-47 rifles reportedly linked to filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj during a routine inspection in Ashok Nagar. Dummy AK-47 rifles used for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film shoot were briefly seized during election checks in Chennai, later returned after official verified document

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Ram Kumar
·1 min read
dummy AK 47 seized by flying squad
Flying squad seized the dummy AK 47 in Chennai

On March 23, Flying squad in Chennai seized 10 AK-47 rifles reportedly linked to filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj during a routine inspection in Ashok Nagar.

The checks are part of intensified surveillance across Tamil Nadu as the Model Code of Conduct comes into force ahead of the upcoming elections, now just a month away. Authorities have been conducting strict inspections to prevent any illegal movement of cash, weapons, or materials that could influence the polls.

According to sources and reports circulating on social media, the rifles were initially flagged during one such inspection, raising suspicion among officials.

However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the weapons were dummy guns, intended solely for use in the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film.

After verifying all necessary documents and confirming their legitimacy, officials promptly returned the equipment to the film team.

The incident highlights heightened vigilance by election authorities, while also showing how realistic film props can sometimes trigger alarms during such strict enforcement periods.

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Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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