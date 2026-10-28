Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the third instalment adapts Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah. The film continues Paul's journey after his rise to power, exploring the devastating consequences of his rule and the growing threats to his empire.

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, the upcoming science-fiction film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 18.

Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Dune: Part Three, offering a glimpse into Paul Atreides' transformation from a celebrated leader into a ruthless emperor.

Dune: Part Three Final Trailer Details

The final trailer presents a darker chapter in Paul Atreides' story. Once regarded as a potential saviour, Paul has become Muad'Dib, an emperor whose rule is marked by violence, political manipulation, and the aftermath of a devastating holy war.

The footage highlights the growing instability across the Imperium as rebellions threaten to undermine his authority. As enemies close in from different directions, Paul faces the consequences of the decisions that helped him secure the throne.

The trailer also focuses on the emotional conflict between Paul and Chani, played by Zendaya. Their relationship has deteriorated as Chani finds herself on the opposing side of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

With conspiracies threatening his position and resistance spreading throughout the universe, Paul must fight to preserve his empire. His choices will have far-reaching consequences for Arrakis and the billions of people caught in the conflict.

Dune: Part Three Cast and Characters

Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, while Zendaya reprises her role as Chani. The film also brings back several familiar characters from the previous instalments.

The principal cast includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, also known as Muad'Dib

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

Robert Pattinson as Scytale, the film's primary antagonist

Robert Pattinson joins the franchise as Scytale, a mysterious Face Dancer who poses a significant threat to Paul's reign.

Dune: Part Three Production Details

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct the third instalment, continuing the cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert's science-fiction universe. The screenplay draws from Dune Messiah, the second novel in Herbert's original Dune series.

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Patrick McCormick, Tanya Lapointe, and Denis Villeneuve serve as producers. Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Kim Herbert, and Byron Merritt are among the executive producers.

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures are backing the project, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling worldwide theatrical distribution.

Dune: Part Three Release Date

Dune: Part Three is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 18. The film will continue the story established in Dune and Dune: Part Two, shifting the focus from Paul's rise to power to the consequences of his rule.