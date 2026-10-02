Directed by Ti West, the upcoming film reimagines Dickens' familiar Christmas story through a darker cinematic lens, following the transformation of the wealthy but deeply miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on November 13 and is based on Charles Dickens' classic 1843 novel A Christmas Carol.

The official trailer for Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol has been released, offering the first extended look at Johnny Depp's take on one of literature's most recognisable characters.

Johnny Depp Plays Ebenezer Scrooge

The trailer introduces Depp as Ebenezer, a wealthy businessman who has spent years placing money above relationships and compassion. Despite his considerable fortune, he lives an isolated life and appears uninterested in the people around him.

His family members attempt to reconnect with him, but Ebenezer repeatedly pushes them away. When people approach him seeking charitable donations, he refuses to help and makes it clear that he wants to be left alone.

The character's obsession with wealth becomes particularly apparent as the trailer moves through his ordinary life, establishing the emotional distance between Ebenezer and those around him.

Jacob Marley's Ghost Arrives

Everything changes on Christmas Eve when Ebenezer receives an unexpected visit from the ghost of his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, played by Ian McKellen.

Marley warns Ebenezer about the consequences of his selfish life and tells him three spirits will visit him that night. Their arrival will force Ebenezer to confront his past, understand his present and witness the possible consequences of the future he is creating.

The trailer then offers glimpses of Ebenezer's encounters with the three Christmas spirits, setting up the film's central supernatural journey.

A Familiar Christmas Story With a New Cast

The story follows Dickens' familiar three-ghost structure, with Ebenezer being confronted by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Arthur Conti plays a younger Ebenezer, while Rupert Grint appears as Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's employee. The cast also includes Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Sam Claflin plays Fred, Ebenezer's nephew, while Daisy Ridley appears as Fred's wife. Ellie Bamber plays Isabel Fezziwig, with Nicholas Day portraying a minister. Charlie Murphy and Henry Lloyd-Hughes also appear in the cast.

Paramount Pictures Presents the Film

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is directed by Ti West and is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment.

With Johnny Depp leading the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge and Ian McKellen appearing as Jacob Marley, the film brings a new screen interpretation to one of the most enduring Christmas stories.

The trailer sets up a supernatural tale about greed, regret, family and the possibility of redemption.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is scheduled for release in theatres on November 13.