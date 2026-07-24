Ebenezer trailer: Johnny Depp returns in a Dark Horror Twist

The trailer introduces Depp's Ebenezer Scrooge as a bitter, isolated man whose cold-hearted nature has left him alone and consumed by anger.

The film marks Depp's first major Hollywood studio release since his highly publicised 2022 defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, making Ebenezer one of the actor's most anticipated comeback projects.

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for 'Ebenezer', a chilling reimagining of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. Directed by Ti West, the film transforms the beloved holiday tale into a gothic horror experience, with Johnny Depp taking on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Set against eerie, snow-covered streets, Scrooge lashes out at everyone around him, even throwing snowballs at unsuspecting passersby.

His quiet but chilling line, "It's good to be back," serves as both a moment in the film and a symbolic nod to Depp's return to major Hollywood productions.

As Christmas Eve unfolds, Scrooge is visited by terrifying supernatural spirits that force him to relive painful memories from his past while confronting the consequences of his greed and cruelty.

Plot: Horror Meets Redemption

Unlike traditional adaptations, Ebenezer leans heavily into psychological horror and supernatural suspense.

The ghosts of Christmas drag Scrooge through disturbing visions of his past, present, and possible future, revealing the emotional scars that shaped him and the devastating impact of his actions on others.

As the haunting grows increasingly intense, Scrooge must confront his deepest regrets and decide whether redemption is still possible before time runs out.

Director Ti West blends eerie visuals, unsettling ghostly encounters, and emotional storytelling, creating a darker interpretation while preserving the heart of Dickens' timeless tale.

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Comeback

Ebenezer marks Depp's first major Hollywood studio film since the 2022 legal battle with Amber Heard.

During the widely followed defamation trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of domestic abuse. The jury concluded that both had made defamatory statements.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (later reduced under Virginia law), while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages on one of her counterclaims.

Following the trial, Depp largely stepped away from major Hollywood productions before gradually returning to international and independent projects.

Surprise Appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Ahead of the trailer's release, Depp surprised fans with an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, arriving in full costume as Ebenezer Scrooge.

After greeting fans outside the convention center, he later joined Ti West during the directors' panel, creating one of the convention's most talked-about moments and generating fresh excitement for the film.

Cast and Creative Team

Alongside Johnny Depp, the film features an ensemble cast including:

Rupert Grint

Andrea Riseborough

Sam Claflin

Daisy Ridley

Arthur Conti

Ellie Bamber

Charlie Murphy

Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Tramell Tillman

Ian McKellen

Director Ti West previously said that watching adaptations of A Christmas Carol during his childhood helped inspire his passion for horror, making the story a natural choice for his distinctive filmmaking style.

Release Date

In addition to Ebenezer, Depp will also return to the big screen in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker.

Ebenezer is scheduled to be released in U.S. theatres on November 13 by Paramount Pictures, bringing a terrifying new vision of one of literature's most enduring Christmas stories