The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor, from her childhood in a family of folk performers to becoming the "Tamasha Samradni" (Empress of Tamasha).

The wait is over: after weeks of anticipation, fans have finally received the film's release date. The teaser for the film has already been released alongside the film Cocktail 2. Shortly after its release, the teaser took over the internet and received widespread appreciation for Shraddha's performance.

The most anticipated Shraddha film, "Eetha" is scheduled to release on August 28. The film's lead shared the first look and announced the release date. The fans are already filled with joy and curiosity.

The film will explore her rise to fame, artistic achievements, personal struggles, and the challenges she faced as a woman in the folk-theatre world. The period of this film dates from the 1950s to the 1980s

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nana Patekar were also reported to appear in crucial roles. The upcoming Hindi film Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar, produced by Dinesh Vijan, and made under the production banner of Maddock Films (in association with Kathputli Creations)

Details about the First Look

The lead actress is now set to release the teaser on her social media platforms officially. Ahead of the launch, Shraddha Kapoor shared two photos revealing her look in the film. The first look she shared shows her in traditional sarees; she appears regal and striking in the images, instantly grabbing fans' attention.

She left with a comment, "Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned." Take a look at the post here. With this, she prepared her audience for the upcoming film teaser.

Details about the Teaser

The teaser of Eetha is out now, showcasing Shraddha's powerful and willful character in the film. The teaser opens with people eagerly entering to watch the dance show. But they are disappointed by the absence of Eetha Bai (Shraddha Kapoor) on stage; instead, a group of dancers is performing.

People erupted, asking, "Where is Eetha Bai?" We have paid to see her dance". This dialogue in the teaser shows Eetha's Extraordinary dancing. Then the teaser reveals the reason for Eetha's absence: she is in labour and in pain. The teaser brings waves of amusement when Eetha decides to dance just a minute after her delivery.

Eetha's dialogue, like "If I die lying in bed, I will be remembered as helpless; But if I die in dancing, I will be remembered as a legend," was followed by a performance with a smile, portraying her willpower and love for Dance.

The teaser also shows how the people celebrated Eetha and respected her. The trailer ends with "If you want to see storming dance, see Eetha" All these produce a strong positive feeling towards the film.

Overall, the film appears to show the power of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar through strong narration and a strong portrayal of the story. The film is expected to explore Vithabai's life, legacy, and her contribution to the performing arts.