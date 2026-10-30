The film is a biopic that tells the extraordinary true life and legacy of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most legendary folk artistes and iconic Tamasha performers. The film is scheduled to be released on December 4.

The makers of Eetha released the official trailer on Friday afternoon, October 30, 2026. Laxman Utekar directed the film, and Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Karishma Sharma produced it under the banners of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

The Eetha trailer portrays the biopic of Maharashtra legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha as the lead. The film is scheduled to release on December 4.

Cast of the film

The biographical narrative of Eetha centres on Shraddha Kapoor, who leads the cast in the transformative title role of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

It also features Randeep Hooda as Vithabhai's husband, Anna Sawant Merchant and Ulka Gupta as her fierce on-stage dance rival, Gajra.

This main trio is anchored by legendary veteran actor Nana Patekar in a deeply influential, pivotal role, while seasoned performers Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Anant Joshi support the story.

Details in the Trailer

The trailer opens with the lead character's internal conflict, self-doubt, and obscure dialogues that prompt the audience to wonder what drives the central character to utter these broken words.

The trailer portrays Shraddha Kapoor differently than in her commercial films. Shraddha brings Vithabhai to life with bold acting. It shows Vithabhai's popularity and fame, gained through her dedicated Lavani dance.

The trailer shifts from a heartbroken soul struggling to live to one finding hope again. It features intense, spirited dialogues like, "How can you leave without dancing?" It provides a fast-paced glimpse of dance sequences edited to a crisp, pulsating score by the musical duo Ajay-Atul.

The trailer portrays Vithabhai's love for dance and for the culture of dance dress in Maharashtra. It also offers a glimpse into her life with many supportive men who keep her pursuing dance, as she is the goddess and legend of Lavani.

The trailer also ends with a dramatic monologue by the character, who wears her Maratha identity on her sleeve with utmost pride, making her mark in an elitist crowd that would usually brand her an outcast.

From the released trailer, the film promises a larger-than-life biopic. With audiences and Shraddha fans already desperate to see the film since the teaser's release, the trailer further heightens anticipation for a theatre release.