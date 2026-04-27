At the event, when Junaid was invited on stage to share a few words about his film, he praised Sai Pallavi for her performance and said he had a great time on the sets while working with her.

On April 26, 2026, at SNDT College in Santacruz, Mumbai, a musical promotion for the forthcoming movie "Ek Din" that stars Junaid Khan in the male lead role and Sai Pallavi in the female lead role

He jokingly revealed that he had an idea of singing in this event, but then Aamir Khan and the other crew members stopped him from doing that, telling him that it was a very "bad idea" and sparing the audience from being tortured.

When Sai Pallavi was called on to the stage, before thanking the crew members she first apologised to the audience for her less fluency in Hindi Language and not to mind the grammatical errors that she'll make while speaking, she also admitted that she had not prepared to speak for this event "I didn't know we were going to speak at the event. At least I would've learned something in Hindi. Personally, I thank you so much." she said.

Sai Pallavi has acted in several films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalm spanning over 10 years in this industry, and this movie marks the debut Hindi film for her and she went on to speak at the event telling the audience that she is a bit nervous regarding her film's release "I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey." and she also praised her co-star junaid's performance calling him the "obedient child"

On the other hand, Aamir Khan was seen presenting at the event, as he is the film's producer. He was seated with his son and actor Junaid Khan, and actress Sai Pallavi was seen moved to tears while watching a performance at the event. He also appreciated Sai Pallavi's performance. He called her the best actress in the whole country, "Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today," he added.

The Celebrities Attended This Event

Aamir Khan, who attended the event with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his sons, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, was seen there. Nikhat Khan, the sister of Aamir Khan, Sana Amin Sheikh and Vir Das, also attended this event, as they all have professional ties with Aamir Khan Productions.

Recently, Vir Das directed and starred in the production house's film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which was released earlier in 2026, and Sana Amin Sheikh attended the event wearing a traditional red outfit.

About Ek Din

Ek Din is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama, a remake of the Thai Film One Day, directed by Sunil Pandey. The film has been shot in Japan, Sapporo, as well as in Mumbai's Film City.

This is a significant movie for both the actors: it marks Sai Pallavi's debut Hindi film, and it is Junaid Khan's second theatrical release after Loveyappa flopped.

The film's music is composed by Ram Sampath, and Irshad Kamil pens the lyrics. Aamir Khan's production house backs the production.

This film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. Pre-bookings for the film have started 39 days before the release.