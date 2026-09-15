Emmy Awards 2026: The Pitt, Widow's Bay Among Major Winners

The ceremony was especially significant because it came after a television season packed with acclaimed dramas, comedies, and limited series.

Hosted by Emmy-winning actor Mariska Hargitay, the ceremony celebrated the performers, writers, directors, producers, and behind-the-scenes teams responsible for some of the year's most memorable television.

The television industry had its biggest night of the year on September 14, 2026, as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards brought together some of television's biggest names at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Shows including Apple TV+'s horror comedy Widow's Bay, The Pitt, Pluribus, Hacks, and DTF St. Louis entered the night with high expectations, and several left with some of television's most coveted prizes.

Major History Makers

Matthew Rhys made history as the first actor to win two lead acting categories on the same night.

He won Lead Actor for Widow's Bay and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Netflix's The Beast in Me.

He is now the only actor to win a lead Emmy across all three major fields: Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series.

Jean Smart won her fifth straight Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmy for Hacks, becoming the first woman to win an Emmy for every single season of a show. She has now tied the record of eight acting Emmy wins.

Michael J. Fox received the prestigious Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for decades of advocacy for Parkinson's research, earning a massive standing ovation.

The Pitt Takes The Biggest Drama Prize

One of the night's biggest winners was 'The Pitt', which took home the Outstanding Drama Series award.

The medical drama had already demonstrated its strength during the earlier Creative Arts ceremonies and entered the main ceremony with considerable momentum.

Its lead star, Noah Wyle, also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Wyle's victory added another major chapter to the show's successful Emmy run.

The Pitt was one of the year's most heavily nominated dramas, receiving 25 nominations overall before the ceremony.

Several members of the film's cast and creative team were recognised across the Emmy ceremonies, underlining how strongly the Academy responded to the series as a whole.

Widow's Bay Becomes One of the Biggest Stories

The Apple TV comedy-horror Widow's Bay became the series everyone was talking about and won Outstanding Comedy Series, making it one of the defining winners of the 2026 ceremony.

The series had already made a strong impression during the Creative Arts Emmys, where it collected eight awards before the main ceremony.

It eventually finished the season with 14 Emmy wins, an extraordinary achievement for a comedy series.

The Widow's Bay victories included recognition for writing and directing, making the show one of the most successful productions of the entire Emmy season.

2026 Primetime Emmy Winners

Outstanding Series Awards

The Pitt (HBO Max) - Outstanding Drama Series

Widow's Bay (Apple TV+) - Outstanding Comedy Series

DTF St. Louis (HBO) - Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Traitors - Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Lead Acting Winners

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay and The Beast in Me)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures)

Supporting Acting Winners

Tom Pelphrey (Task)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Stephen Root (Widow's Bay)

Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay)

Who Attended The 2026 Emmy Awards?

The Emmy red carpet drew major television and Hollywood names.

Among the celebrities associated with the ceremony were Zendaya, Julia Garner, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, Amy Poehler, Keke Palmer, Jon Hamm, Macaulay Culkin, Sally Field, David Harbour, Dan Levy, Julianna Margulies, Niecy Nash-Betts, Alan Cumming, Linda Cardellini and Mariska Hargitay.

Zendaya attracted particular attention on the red carpet. She arrived in a custom Prada gown decorated with crystals and pearls, with Mikimoto jewellery.

Her appearance drew close attention because she was nominated for Euphoria again.

Stephen Colbert was also a notable attendee. He arrived after travelling from New Zealand, where he was working on a new Lord of the Rings film.

His appearance carried extra significance because 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert was coming to the Emmys one final time after ending its long television run earlier in 2026.

The 2026 Emmys ultimately did what a major television awards ceremony is supposed to do: celebrate the programs people watched, the performances they remembered and the enormous creative teams working behind the scenes to bring those stories to life.