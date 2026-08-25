Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 Teaser Blends Love and Action

The makers of 'Gunmaaster G9' have unveiled the much-awaited teaser, giving audiences a first glimpse into the film's world of romance, music and high-octane action.

The film features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and marks his return to the familiar lover-boy space, this time with a more intense and action-packed edge.

The teaser introduces Emraan as a man who appears willing to cross every boundary to reach the woman he loves. His character combines romance with a fierce determination, setting up what promises to be an emotionally charged action entertainer.