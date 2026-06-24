He has emerged as one of modern electronic music's most influential and culturally resonant figures.

Fred Again.. (Frederick John Philip Gibson) is a Grammy-Winning British record producer, singer, songwriter, and DJ.

Global electronic music sensation Fred Again.. will be heading to India. Reports say that the acclaimed British producer and DJ has planned his much-anticipated debut tour in the country later this year.

He has built his reputation by producing hits for massive chart-toppers like Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

He skyrocketed to global solo fame with his deeply emotive 'Actual Life' series and a viral 2022 Boiler Room performance.

Most notably for fans in South Asia, Fred Again.. has officially announced his highly anticipated debut tour of India for December 2026.

This multi-city tour will feature massive outdoor live shows in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, marking his only live tour run of the year.

Fred Again.. has won two Grammy Awards in his career. Both of his wins came during a single breakout night at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024.

He won 'Best Dance/Electronic Album' for his studio album 'Actual Life 3'. And he won 'Best Dance/Electronic Recording' for his hit single 'Rumble'.

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India Tour 2026 Details And Schedule

The live tour is promoted and produced via BookMyShow India. Fred Again's debut run will bring his custom live setup, blending heavy electronic rhythms, live instrumentation, and stunning visual interaction, to three major hubs.

Pre-registering is essential for securing a spot at the concert.

The pre-registration window will be active from 23 June 03:00 PM to 29 June 06:00 PM.

The tickets would go on sale starting from 30 June exclusively for registered users via BookMyShow.

Tour Itinerary and Venues

Delhi NCR: 05 December at Leisure Valley Ground.

Mumbai: 09 December at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Bengaluru: 13 December at NICE Grounds.

Fred shared that he is beyond excited to come to India for his debut tour, emphasising that he specifically planned the shows in response to overwhelming fan demand.

He noted on Instagram that India has heavily flooded his inbox with listeners. He stated, "India, I see u, the DM's are more Indian than anywhere else now, and I will nevverrrrrr ignore that!!!"

True to his spontaneous style, right before the official confirmation, he posted Instagram stories of himself riding in an auto-rickshaw through Indiranagar, Bengaluru, vibing to Malayalam/Indian rap music in the background.