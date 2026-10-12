Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have also drawn attention to the project by sharing the trailer on social media.

The film takes viewers through his journey from modest beginnings to becoming one of Hindi cinema's best-known choreographers.

The official trailer for Ganesh: Dust to Stardust, a biographical drama based on the life of renowned Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya, was released on October 11, 2026.

One of the film's most interesting aspects is that it tells the story of the man behind some of Bollywood's most memorable dance numbers, rather than focusing on the stars who performed them.

The Plot

As a young boy, Ganesh grows up under his father's guidance; his father is also a dancer and choreographer.

At first, little Ganesh resists learning because he doesn't enjoy the traditional dance forms his father teaches.

The turning point in his life comes at the age of 11 when his father suddenly passes away.

This devastating loss plunges the family into financial ruin, forcing Ganesh to drop out of school and take on gruelling odd jobs to help his family afford necessities, as shown in the trailer when he celebrates finally earning enough to buy a whole vada pav instead of splitting one into four pieces.

Fueled by his father's final wish to see him succeed in cinema, a teenage Ganesh returns to his father's dance classes with renewed purpose.

With his sister's support, he trains rigorously and starts his own dance group at a young age.

As he tries to break into the Hindi film industry, Ganesh faces heavy social rejection and harsh dismissals.

The story's early scenes show industry insiders mocking his background and appearance, telling him to "go and learn Hindi first" before trying to be a dance master.

The film showcases dance not just as commercial entertainment, but as a deep spiritual connection and a form of emotional expression.

This is notably represented through Lord Shiva's Tandav dance, which serves as a thematic anchor for his unstoppable drive.

The story culminates in his ultimate breakthrough, transforming him from nameless "dust" into a celebrated Bollywood "stardust" icon.

Lead Cast

Shivanshu Soni

Alok Shaw

Sukanya Kalan

Sakshi Pawaskar

Jaywant Wadkar

Supporting Cast

Vidya Joshi

Disha Pandya

Anjali Nair

Vishnu Deva

Core Crew and Production Team

The biographical film is written, directed, and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, who also collaborates with Digangana Suryavanshi to pen the screenplay and dialogues.

It is produced by Soundarya Acharya under the banner of V2S Production and Entertainment LLP.

The technical team features cinematography by Ajay Pandey and editing by Rakesh Ram, while the production design is handled by Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar alongside Ganesh Acharya's team.

Ganesh: Dust To Stardust is officially scheduled to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

This biographical movie stands out as a rare cinematic project where a legendary creator directs his own life story.

By blending high-energy dance choreography with raw emotional struggles, the film promises an inspiring tribute to resilience, passion, and the power of fulfilling a dream against all odds.