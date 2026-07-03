Gatta Kusthi 2 Review: A Fun-Filled Family Entertainer

Gatta Kusthi is a fun entertainment film which was released in 2022. The film primarily focuses on the couple, highlighting the sacrifices women make for men and the love and support men have for their women. Following the success of the first part, the team recently released its second part, promising the same fun and impact on the audience.

Gatta Kusthi 2 is a Tamil sports comedy film directed by Chella Ayyavu. Ishari K. Ganesh jointly produces the film under Vels Film International and Vishnu Vishal under Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The music is composed by Sean Roldan.

Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 has been released in theatres on July 3 and is receiving positive feedback from audiences. Fans celebrated it as family entertainment.

Gatta Kusthi 2 revolves around Veera, who was once a traditional, somewhat ego-driven husband but now finds himself in an unusual role: managing the home and taking care of their daughter. At the same time, Keerthi focuses on her wrestling career and ambitions. Their role reversal becomes the central conflict of the film.

The film mixes comedy, romance, family drama, and sports action, much like the first movie. The story ultimately revolves around whether Veera and Keerthi can overcome societal expectations and support each other as equals.

Cast and Crew

The sequel features Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprising their lead roles, with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunas, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth, Karunakaran, Lizzie Antony, Gajaraj, and Sreeja Ravi playing important supporting roles. The film continues the story from the 2022 hit Gatta Kusthi and expands the journey of its central characters.

Gatta Kusthi Review

The film received a positive response at its first screening. A reviewer writes it as the "Gatta Kusthi 2 - sure shot winner. Chella Ayyavu brings back the charm of old Bhagyaraj movies with a new-age touch.

Fans praised Vishnu Vishal, saying, "He is super energetic and proves comedy is also his cup of tea. Aishwarya also received positive comments for her performance.

In recent days, many women-centred movies like "Maa Inti Bangaram" and "Blast" have received great appreciation for the performances; Aishwarya's impactful performance in Gatta Kusthi 2 has also been added to that list.

The second part of the film takes the stage among the audience with its comedy. Fans reacted with comments like "Pakka commercial family entertainer with a superb second half," adding that the Karunaas portions, the teacher comedy, and the court scene are comedy blasts.

One of the film's biggest strengths is its light-hearted narration. The writing appears to incorporate progressive ideas without compromising the commercial flavour expected from a mainstream entertainer.

The film equally receives criticism for things that appear to be good for some. Some feel that the film closely reflects the 80s and 90s era through its portrayal of women's position and gender roles in society.

Sean Roldan's music blends seamlessly with the film's mood, while the background score enhances both the emotional and comedic moments. Technically, the film remains colourful and energetic, complementing its commercial nature.

Overall, Gatta Kusthi 2 is a complete commercial package filled with humour, emotions, energetic performances and meaningful social messages. The movie impresses as a sequel by maintaining the allure of the original while introducing enough novelty to keep viewers interested.

The Climax also suggests the possibility of another instalment, hinting at an exciting future for the series. It's an entertaining film that appeals to both mainstream audiences and families.