Entertainment

Gatta Kusthi 2 Set For July Release: Veera And Keerthi Returns

Gatta Kusthi 2 is officially set to hit theatres on July 3, 2026, with makers unveiling the first-look poster. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the sequel continues Veera and Keerthi's story, promising family drama, wrestling, and signature comedy with a "2nd Round" twist.

R
Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Gatta Kusthi 2
Gatta Kusthi 2 first look posters revealed

The filmmakers announced the release date of the sequel to Gatta Kusthi, unveiling the first look poster alongside.

On May 15, 2026, the production houses of the film, Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels International, released the film's first look poster, and actor Vishnu Vishal took to his official X to share the update.

He shared "July 3 2026 - Get ready for SEMMA ENTERTAINMENT in theatres #GattaKusthi2 First Look. My next with my dear @ChellaAyyavu".

Plot Continuation

The plot of the second part would start where the first part ended: with Veera (Vishnu Vishal) and his wrestler wife Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) welcoming a baby after Keerthi wins an important wrestling match.

Breaking Down the Poster

From the initial poster, the audience can see that the couple will reside in a cottage, with Vishnu Vishal depicted drawing water alongside the neighbouring women.

The poster features the prominent tagline "2nd Round" beneath the title, which clearly hints to fans about the next stage of Veera's and Keerthi's marital friction and the physical rounds of a wrestling match.

Visually, the poster emphasises the signature comedic conflict between the husband and wife, blending domestic drama with sports.

Loading post from https://x.com/TheVishnuVishal/status/2055236059064308148

Cast Of Gatta Kusthi 2

The confirmed cast of the sequel includes

Lead Cast

  • Vishnu Vishal as Veera

  • Aishwarya Lekshmi as Keerthi

Returning Comedic and Supporting Cast

  • Karunas as Ratnam (Veera's Uncle)

  • Munishkanth (Ramdoss) as Ganesan (Keethi's Uncle)

  • Kaali Venkat as Sattanathan

  • Gajaraj as Keethi's Father

New Franchise Addition

Karunakaran joins the core cast for the sequel.

Technical Side

The sequel would be helmed by Chella Ayyavu, who was last seen in his directorial venture Gatta Kusthi 1 and made his directorial debut with Silukuvarpatti Singam, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra.

Sean Roldan composes the music for the film, KM Bhaskaran handles cinematography, and Barath Vikraman handles editing.

Topics

new movie releases 2026Tamil Movie Latest News

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

R

Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

View all articles
Loading comments...