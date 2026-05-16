He shared "July 3 2026 - Get ready for SEMMA ENTERTAINMENT in theatres #GattaKusthi2 First Look. My next with my dear @ChellaAyyavu".

On May 15, 2026, the production houses of the film, Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels International, released the film's first look poster, and actor Vishnu Vishal took to his official X to share the update.

The filmmakers announced the release date of the sequel to Gatta Kusthi, unveiling the first look poster alongside.

Plot Continuation

The plot of the second part would start where the first part ended: with Veera (Vishnu Vishal) and his wrestler wife Keerthi (Aishwarya Lekshmi) welcoming a baby after Keerthi wins an important wrestling match.

Breaking Down the Poster

From the initial poster, the audience can see that the couple will reside in a cottage, with Vishnu Vishal depicted drawing water alongside the neighbouring women.

The poster features the prominent tagline "2nd Round" beneath the title, which clearly hints to fans about the next stage of Veera's and Keerthi's marital friction and the physical rounds of a wrestling match.

Visually, the poster emphasises the signature comedic conflict between the husband and wife, blending domestic drama with sports.

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Cast Of Gatta Kusthi 2

The confirmed cast of the sequel includes

Lead Cast

Vishnu Vishal as Veera

Aishwarya Lekshmi as Keerthi

Returning Comedic and Supporting Cast

Karunas as Ratnam (Veera's Uncle)

Munishkanth (Ramdoss) as Ganesan (Keethi's Uncle)

Kaali Venkat as Sattanathan

Gajaraj as Keethi's Father

New Franchise Addition

Karunakaran joins the core cast for the sequel.

Technical Side

The sequel would be helmed by Chella Ayyavu, who was last seen in his directorial venture Gatta Kusthi 1 and made his directorial debut with Silukuvarpatti Singam, which starred Vishnu Vishal and Regina Cassandra.

Sean Roldan composes the music for the film, KM Bhaskaran handles cinematography, and Barath Vikraman handles editing.