Gatta Kusthi 2 is a sequel to Gatta Kusthi (2022) and continues the story. The film was written and directed by Chella Ayyavu and is jointly produced by Vels Film International and Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The film is scheduled for release on July 3, 2026.

The film is a sequel to Gatta Kushthi 1, which was released on December 2, 2022. Vishnu Vishal leads the cast of Gatta Kusthi as Veera, a young man with traditional views about marriage, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Keerthi, a talented wrestler.

The fun-filled film Gatta Kusthi is a return, with extreme fun, humour and heartwarming moments. The team of Gatta Kusthi unveil the teaser of Gatta Kusthi 2 (second round) on Tuesday at 5.06 P.M.

The team unveils a special poster for the film, directing the audience to watch the teaser with the comment "Veera and Keerthi are back". Besides, they added, "This time with a little addition to the family and a lot more entertainment." The poster carries the words "teaser is out now," with the film's title and the tagline "Gatta Kusthi second round."

The film stars numerous actors, apart from Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lakshmi, including Ramya Krishnan as Raja Rajeshwari, Karunas, Munishkanth, Yogi Babu as Balbir Singh, Kaali Venkat, Lizzie Antony, Gajaraj, Sreeja Ravi, Karunakaran, Mokksha, and Zara Zyanna as Veera's daughter.

Details in the teaser

The teaser opens with dialogue from Veera, played by Vishnu Vishal, in Gatta Kusthi 1. It flashes back to Veera's mass dialogue towards his wife, which portrays his dominant character at the beginning of Gatta Kusthi 1. Then it turns into a humorous surprise for the audience, as the next second shows Veera doing all the household chores to support his life.

The released teaser contrasts Veera with the previous movie's dominant character, a supportive husband and a protective father who wants to make his wife a successful wrestler. The supportive husband role is displayed through the dialogue, like Veera saying, "I want Keerthi to reach the national level" Only if I take care of the child, Keerthi can focus on her game"

The film offers hilarious moments through characters like Karunakaran, Munishkanth, and Vishnu Vishal, while also delivering comedy; it also unfailingly delivers mass-action sequences.

Overall, the film will be on the list of movies that break typical conventions, in which men pursue their passions and work while women support them. This film primarily conveys the sense of breaking tradition by portraying Veera as the one who supports his wife and Keerthi as someone pursuing her passion.

By swapping the duty and breaking tradition, this film is expected to reach a mass audience, with additional layers of family emotion, romance, humour and action. The revelation of this major thing in the film greatly anticipates the audience's wait for its release, as it will reveal the full story.