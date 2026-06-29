Written and directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel continues the story introduced in the 2022 hit Gatta Kusthi. This time, Keerthi and Veera find themselves navigating a society rooted in conservative values, with the narrative once again exploring reversed gender roles through a blend of humour, family drama and emotional moments.

The makers of Gatta Kusthi 2 have officially released the trailer on June 28, for the much-awaited comedy drama, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Keerthi and Veera's entertaining journey. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 3.

The film's music was composed by Sean Roldan, while K.M. Bhaskaran handled the cinematography. Barath Vikraman serves as the editor, and Jayachandran takes charge of the production design.

Gatta Kusthi 2 is produced by Vishnu Vishal under the Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner, alongside Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International. Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh, and Ishan Saksena are co-producers on the project.

Trailer Breakdown

The trailer opens with Veera wholeheartedly supporting Keerthi as she prepares for wrestling practice and competitions. Embracing the role of a househusband, Veera takes care of the household chores and lovingly looks after their young daughter while Keerthi pursues her wrestling career. Their family appears to be living a happy and peaceful life, with the couple sharing responsibilities in a refreshing role reversal.

However, the calm doesn't last for long. An unexpected problem disrupts their lives, leading to a major twist that drives the story forward. The conflict eventually separates Veera and Keerthi, setting the stage for another intense wrestling showdown.

The trailer leaves audiences with an intriguing question - who will emerge victorious in the final bout? Will it be Veera, Keerthi, or their daughter who steals the spotlight? The makers have kept the biggest surprise under wraps, leaving fans to wait until July 3 to discover how the story unfolds on the big screen.

Packed with humour, heartfelt family moments and high-energy wrestling sequences, Gatta Kusthi 2 promises to take the franchise in an emotional yet entertaining new direction.