Entertainment

'Gatta Kusthi 2' trailer promises laughter, action ahead of July 3 release

"Gatta Kusthi 2" trailer showcases Veera as a supportive househusband caring for his daughter while Keerthi pursues wrestling. A sudden twist tears the family apart, leading to another wrestling showdown. Who wins-Veera, Keerthi, or their daughter? The answer arrives in theatres on July 3.

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Ram Kumar
·2 min read
Gatta Kusthi 2
Gatta Kusthi 2 trailer released

The makers of Gatta Kusthi 2 have officially released the trailer on June 28, for the much-awaited comedy drama, offering a glimpse into the next chapter of Keerthi and Veera's entertaining journey. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit theatres on July 3.

Written and directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel continues the story introduced in the 2022 hit Gatta Kusthi. This time, Keerthi and Veera find themselves navigating a society rooted in conservative values, with the narrative once again exploring reversed gender roles through a blend of humour, family drama and emotional moments.

Cast and Crew

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Karunaas, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Karunakaran, Zara, and Moksha, among others.

The film's music was composed by Sean Roldan, while K.M. Bhaskaran handled the cinematography. Barath Vikraman serves as the editor, and Jayachandran takes charge of the production design.

Gatta Kusthi 2 is produced by Vishnu Vishal under the Vishnu Vishal Studioz banner, alongside Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International. Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh, and Ishan Saksena are co-producers on the project.

Trailer Breakdown

The trailer opens with Veera wholeheartedly supporting Keerthi as she prepares for wrestling practice and competitions. Embracing the role of a househusband, Veera takes care of the household chores and lovingly looks after their young daughter while Keerthi pursues her wrestling career. Their family appears to be living a happy and peaceful life, with the couple sharing responsibilities in a refreshing role reversal.

However, the calm doesn't last for long. An unexpected problem disrupts their lives, leading to a major twist that drives the story forward. The conflict eventually separates Veera and Keerthi, setting the stage for another intense wrestling showdown.

The trailer leaves audiences with an intriguing question - who will emerge victorious in the final bout? Will it be Veera, Keerthi, or their daughter who steals the spotlight? The makers have kept the biggest surprise under wraps, leaving fans to wait until July 3 to discover how the story unfolds on the big screen.

Packed with humour, heartfelt family moments and high-energy wrestling sequences, Gatta Kusthi 2 promises to take the franchise in an emotional yet entertaining new direction.

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Written by

Ram Kumar

Ram Kumar is known for his balanced reporting and clear storytelling across diverse subjects. With a strong commitment to factual accuracy and editorial integrity, he delivers news that keeps readers informed. His primary focus is entertainment journalism, particularly the Tamil film industry. He closely tracks movie announcements, releases, box office trends, and industry developments, providing timely updates backed by reliable sources. He has earned recognition for his film reviews, where he blends thoughtful critique with audience-friendly writing. His reviews assess performances, storytelling, and technical elements, helping readers make informed viewing choices. Beyond cinema, Ram Kumar covers major cultural events and entertainment trends shaping the region. He believes responsible journalism should inform while respecting the audience’s intelligence. Through his work at NewsBricks, he delivers credible and insightful content with clarity and authenticity.

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