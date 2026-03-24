The court didn't stop at the principal amount; it upheld a mandate for Menon to pay 12% annual interest, calculated from May 2010, along with litigation costs totalling Rs 12 Lakh.

On Monday, March 23, 2026, a Division Bench comprising Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi dismissed the director's appeal, effectively ending a high-stakes financial standoff that had haunted the filmmaker for nearly two decades.

In a significant legal blow to one of South India's most stylish filmmakers, the Madras High Court has officially ordered Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM) and his partnership firm, Photon Factory, to repay a staggering Rs 4.25 Crore.

The roots of this courtroom drama trace back to November 27, 2008, when GVM's Photon Factory signed a deal with R.S. Infotainment, led by producer S. Elred Kumar. The agreement was for a Tamil project tentatively titled "Production No. 6," which was initially supposed to star Silambarasan (STR) and later Jiiva.

According to the contract, the film was scheduled to commence on December 10, 2008, and wrap up by April 5, 2009, with an invested budget of Rs 13.5 Crore.

However, despite R.S. Infotainment funnelling Rs 4.25 Crore through multiple instalments, the cameras never rolled, leading the producer to grant an extension on February 12, 2010, which also went unhonored.

The Court's Verdict and the "Ponvasantham" Defence

Frustrated by years of inactivity, R.S. Infotainment filed a civil suit in 2013 seeking damages. In his defence, Gautham Menon argued that the funds were utilised for the 2012 hit Neethaane En Ponvasantham, claiming it was a spiritual successor to the original project.

However, the court remained unimpressed. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, in his earlier April 5, 2022 ruling, pointed out that Neethaane En Ponvasantham was produced under an entirely separate agreement signed in July 2011.

The bench concluded there was zero evidence that the specific Rs 4.25 Crore advance was ever used for any active production, leaving GVM legally liable for the full refund.

Impact on GVM's Career and Current Projects

This verdict comes at a time when Gautham Menon has been successfully transitioning into a prominent character actor to mitigate his historical production debts.

While his recent directorial venture, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, has been receiving critical acclaim on OTT platforms, this legal setback adds fresh pressure to his financial portfolio.

Fans are now closely watching how this judgment affects the long-delayed release of his spy thriller, Dhruva Natchathiram. With the court demanding the return of funds plus nearly 16 years of accumulated interest, the "stylish auteur" of Kollywood faces one of the most demanding "climaxes" of his professional life.