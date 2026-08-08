G.D.N Review: Madhavan Powers Up This Ambitious Biopic

He was fascinated by machines, electricity, and technology; built an enormous bus empire; developed an indigenous electric motor; and constantly experimented with ways to make them practical and accessible.

A self-taught inventor and industrialist from Coimbatore, Naidu rose from extremely humble beginnings to become one of India's most remarkable inventors.

Some real-life stories feel too extraordinary to be true. The story of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, better known as G.D. Naidu, is one of them.

Yet despite his achievements, Naidu is not a household name in the way many other scientists and industrialists are.

The film attempts to introduce a remarkable historical figure to a new generation while also exploring the difficult relationship between ambition, authority, and society.

It arrived in theatres on August 07, 2026. The biographical period drama was released in Tamil, as well as dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Story Of G.D.N

The narrative of G.D.N. is a chronological biopic structured across multiple decades, charting the life of G.D. Naidu from a penniless village rebel to India's most iconic inventor.

The story opens in Kalangal village near Coimbatore. Young Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu is a rebellious youth who hates rigid rote schooling.

His life changes forever when he spots a British officer riding a 1912 Indian motorcycle.

Obsessed with understanding how the machine works, Naidu leaves home and takes up a gruelling job as a hotel server, saving every single paisa.

He eventually buys the bike, completely dismantles it, and reassembles it, sparking his lifelong obsession with mechanical engineering.

Recognising a massive public need, Naidu secures a loan to buy a single bus, founding the Universal Motor Service (UMS).

Unlike rivals, he applies engineering hacks to his fleet, designing a mechanism that keeps his buses running without breakdown.

His business expands into a massive transport empire across Tamil Nadu. During this period, he invents India's first indigenous electric motor, a kerosene-run fan, and a mechanical razor.

Seeking advanced technical knowledge, Naidu travels across Europe and America.

The film's most tense sequence occurs during his visit to Nazi Germany, where he secures a brief meeting with Adolf Hitler to discuss industrial manufacturing.

He also meets with executives at Mercedes-Benz, stunning them with his intuitive understanding of automobile mechanics despite his lack of a formal engineering degree.

The second half shifts into a high-stakes legal and political drama. Naidu's rapid rise, unapologetic attitude, and refusal to bow to bureaucratic red tape make him a target.

Income Tax Commissioner Adams launches a relentless campaign to bring Naidu's empire down.

This segment focuses heavily on Naidu's fierce, stubborn pride as he battles corruption, leading to a dramatic decision where he gives away chunks of his wealth and companies rather than yielding to unjust government demands.

The final act portrays an ageing Naidu, 75 years old. While his personal life faces severe strain and his marriages fracture due to his singular obsession with work, his focus shifts entirely to philanthropy and affordable education.

He establishes institutions to train ordinary youths in practical engineering, cementing his legacy not just as a businessman, but as a visionary who tried to make India technologically self-reliant.

Core Cast

R. Madhavan as Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (G.D. Naidu)

Priyamani

Sathyaraj

Jayaram

Dushara Vijayan

Carl Andrew Harte as Income Tax Commissioner Adams

Richard Bhakti Klein as Robert Stanes

Karunakaran

Vinay Rai

Thambi Ramaiah

Yogi Babu

Aditi Balan

Teejay Arunasalam

Key Technical Crew

The director and co-writer of the film is Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who is popularly known to audiences as "Five Star" Krishna.

He initially made his mark as a memorable character actor following his debut in Mani Ratnam's produced film Five Star (2002).

Known for his natural comic timing and contemporary storytelling, G.D.N. marks a major structural leap for him into massive-scale, high-stakes biographical period dramas.

One of India's most versatile pan-Indian actors, Madhavan handles triple duty on G.D.N. as the lead actor, co-writer, and producer under his banner, Tricolour Films.

Operating under Varghese Moolan Pictures, this father-son duo is a prominent entrepreneurial and film production force.

Dr Varghese Moolan is a high-profile global businessman, exporter, and India-Commonwealth Trade Commissioner.

The music is composed by a brilliant violinist and founder of the musical band Thaikkudam Bridge, Govind Vasantha, whose previous work includes films such as '96' and 'Meiyazhagan'.

A highly versatile technician, Aravind serves as both the Director of Photography and the Creative Producer on this project.

He is widely known in the industry as a pioneer in drone/helicam operating and advanced UAV consultation.

The editing is handled by Bijith Bala, with K. Sasi Kumar credited as co-editor.

A highly reliable technician in South Indian cinema, Bijith Bala is known for handling complex narratives.

As co-editor, Sasi Kumar worked alongside Bijith Bala to maintain the pacing of this heavy, dialogue-driven period biopic.

What Works In G.D.N?

Madhavan's Powerhouse Performance

This is the easiest positive to identify. Madhavan carries the film. He makes Naidu fascinating even when the screenplay becomes conventional.

The UMS Porttion

The transportation-business section is among the most entertaining parts of the film.

It demonstrates that Naidu wasn't simply an inventor working alone in a laboratory.

He understood systems, customers, business and practical implementation.

Govind Vasantha's Musical Score

The background score is a major highlight. Govind Vasantha steps away from his usual melancholic style to deliver a grand, sweeping orchestral score that beautifully elevates the film's industrial-era setting.

What Doesn't Work?

The Screenplay Is Too Episodic

The biggest weakness is that the film sometimes feels like a collection of important incidents rather than one continuously developing emotional story.

Because Naidu lived such a remarkable life, the filmmakers have too many events to cover. The result is occasionally rushed.

Lack of Emotional Depth

While the film does a great job chronicling Naidu's scientific achievements, it frequently skims over the heavy emotional toll of his personal life.

Final Verdict

G.D.N. is an ambitious and worthwhile biographical drama that succeeds more because of its subject and Madhavan's performance than because of a flawless screenplay.

The movie introduces audiences to a remarkable man whose life deserves much greater recognition.

It doesn't just tell us that G.D. Naidu was an extraordinary man. It asks us why we stopped remembering him.