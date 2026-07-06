Released during a grand trailer launch event in Coimbatore on July 4, the nearly three-minute trailer traces G D Naidu's remarkable rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most influential inventors.

Starring R Madhavan in the titular role, the film chronicles the journey of the pioneering industrialist, entrepreneur and innovator, often celebrated as the "Edison of India."

The makers of "GDN" have unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited biographical period drama, offering audiences a stirring look at the extraordinary life of legendary Indian inventor GD Naidu.

About the Film

Set during the pre-Independence era, the film portrays his relentless pursuit of innovation despite facing numerous obstacles and societal challenges.

The trailer highlights Naidu's curiosity, unconventional thinking and unwavering determination as he pushes boundaries in the fields of electrical, agricultural and mechanical engineering.

It also showcases his younger years, capturing the struggles and sacrifices that shaped his inspiring journey toward becoming a visionary whose contributions left a lasting impact on the Indian industry.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, Karunakaran, Vijay Yesudas, Kanika and Sheela Rajkumar in pivotal roles. Krishnakumar Ramakumar and R Madhavan have jointly written the screenplay.

Govind Vasantha has composed the film's music and background score, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as the cinematographer and Bijith Bala handles the editing.

The film is produced by Varghese Moolan under his banner in association with Tricolour Films, the production house founded by R Madhavan and his wife Sarita.

Trailer Launch Event

The trailer launch itself became a spectacular celebration of G D Naidu's passion for automobiles. Hosted at the Kari Motor Speedway racetrack in Coimbatore, the event featured an extraordinary display of vintage automobiles from the Ge Dee Museum alongside several modern supercars.

The cast and crew arrived in iconic classic vehicles, including the historic G D Naidu bus, a Studebaker, an Oldsmobile Dynamic 60, a Hispano-Suiza, and a Mercedes-Benz 170S.

Sathyaraj and Priyamani made their entrance in a replica of the 1896 Ford Quadricycle, while R Madhavan and Dushara Vijayan rode in the legendary 1886 Benz Motorwagen, paying tribute to the inventor's enduring fascination with automobile engineering.

Adding to the grandeur, the venue also showcased an impressive lineup of modern performance cars from Porsche, BMW, Audi, Ford Mustang and Lamborghini. The event was attended by noted aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan, G D Rajkumar, the grandson of GD Naidu, and several distinguished guests.

R Madhavan on GD Naidu's Legacy

Addressing the audience, R Madhavan reflected on the inventor's extraordinary legacy.

"GD Naidu's contributions extend to many fields, from electrical, agricultural, to mechanical engineering. But today, we celebrate his love for automobile engineering."

The actor also explained what inspired him to bring the inventor's story to the big screen.

"G D Naidu was more than just an innovator. He was a genius, an extraordinary achiever and a patriot. I wanted not just Tamil Nadu, but the entire country to know about his achievements. That was the primary motivation behind making this film."

Reception and Release

The trailer has generated positive reactions for Madhavan's striking transformation, the film's authentic period setting and its inspiring portrayal of one of India's greatest scientific minds.

While the makers have not yet announced the film's theatrical release date, GDN has already emerged as one of the most anticipated biographical dramas in Tamil cinema.