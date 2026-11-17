The announcement was made on November 16, 2026. These nominations make it clear that the 2027 Grammy nominations recognise some of the most outstanding music and creative work released during the eligibility period.

From RAYE leading the race with an astounding 11 nominations to ROSALÍA securing nine, and several major artists competing across the biggest categories, the road to Music's Biggest Night is already shaping up to be an exciting one.

The announcement of the nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards 2027 gave music fans plenty to talk about when it was officially released.

This year's nominations also offered something different to viewers by introducing five new award categories and marking a major change in the ceremony's television broadcast history.

With absolute rockstars, amazing musicians, rising performers, and first-time nominees all receiving recognition, the 2027 Grammy promises an interesting competition.

Top Nominated Artists

The British singer-songwriter RAYE ties Beyoncé's 2025 record for the most nominations received by a female artist in a single year.

RAYE - 11 nominations.

ROSALÍA - 9 nominations.

Ella Langley - 7 nominations.

Miranda Lambert - 7 nominations.

Olivia Rodrigo - 7 nominations.

Phoebe Bridgers - 7 nominations.

Bruno Mars - 6 nominations.

Leon Thomas - 6 nominations.

Olivia Dean - 6 nominations.

Taylor Swift - 5 nominations.

The "Big Four" Categories

Album Of The Year

Lost Weekend - Phoebe Bridgers.

The Art of Loving - Olivia Dean.

Dandelion - Ella Langley.

The Romantic - Bruno Mars.

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE - RAYE.

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love - Olivia Rodrigo.

LUX (Complete Works) - ROSALÍA.

The Life of a Showgirl - Taylor Swift. Loading post from x.com/Grammys/status/2122325616405999919…

Record Of The Year

"Man I Need." Olivia Dean.

"Choosin' Texas." Ella Langley.

"I Just Might." Bruno Mars.

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!." RAYE.

"the cure." Olivia Rodrigo.

"Berghain." ROSALÍA, Björk, and Yves Tumor.

"The Fate of Ophelia." Taylor Swift.

"Dracula." Tame Impala and JENNIE. Loading post from https://x.com/Grammys/status/2122325288105197723…

Song Of The Year (The Songwriters' Award)

"Berghain" - Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins.

"Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor.

"the cure" - Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo.

"hate that i made you love me" - Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya.

"I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)" - Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift.

"Man I Need" - Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome.

"Risk it All" - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars.

"WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" - RAYE, Mike Sabath. Loading post from x.com/Grammys/status/2122325761214337075…

Best New Artist

The Best New Artist field highlights breakthrough acts spanning various genres, including Ella Langley, Don Toliver, and Remi Wolf.

Historic Career Records

Despite not releasing a new album during the eligibility period, Beyoncé became the first artist in history to reach 100 career Grammy nominations.

Her 100th nomination came as Best R&B Solo Performance for MORNING DEW (DONK), a 2006 vault track released in 2026 for the 20th anniversary of the B'Day album.

Taylor Swift has become the first solo artist in history to earn eight nominations in the category, with The Life of a Showgirl being nominated for Album of the Year.

As a first-time nominee, Ella Langley earned seven nominations and became just the 17th artist ever nominated in all four genre-field categories.

The country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations across country performance and spoken-word categories following her passing in August 2026.

New Broadcast Home

The 2027 Grammy ceremony will air on ABC alongside streaming on Disney+ and Hulu for the first time since 1972, ending a 54-year run on CBS and marking a major television milestone.

Notable Surprises and Snubs

Despite winning Album of the Year for Harry's House in 2023, Harry Styles received zero nominations for his experimental follow-up album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Varuvaaiy by Devan Ekambaran featuring Susha has earned historic recognition, securing a place in the Best Global Music Performance category and becoming the first Tamil track ever nominated for a Grammy.

K-pop supergroup BTS opted not to submit their album Arirang for Grammys in protest of the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, saying they want their music to be loved by people regardless of region or language.

The winners will be announced on February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles; until then, music fans can revisit the shortlisted releases and predict who might take the award home.