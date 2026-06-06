Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films. The film's screenplay is penned by Yunus Sajawal, with music by Sachin-Jigar.

David Dhawan's new film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', starring his son Varun Dhawan, hit theatres on June 5. The Viewers Give a Mixed Response, Contrary to Filmmakers' Expectations.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the lead characters. It features an ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy and Rakesh Bedi.

Plot

The film follows Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose marriage to Baani (Mrunal Thakur) begins to fall apart because of their conflicting priorities. While Jass dreams of starting a family, Baani is focused on her career and personal ambitions. As their relationship reaches a breaking point, Jass becomes involved with Preet (Pooja Hegde), leading to a complicated love triangle.

The characters are caught between love, responsibility, and the consequences of their choices. Jass must decide what commitment and true love really mean.

Reviews by the audiences

Right after the film ends, viewers rush to social media to share their experiences. It got mixed views from the audience; it received both appreciation and disappointed comments.

Positive Reception

Many viewers highlighted Varun's energetic screen performance. Audience enjoyed his comic timing in the film and appreciated Dhawan, saying he carried the film with his comedy. One Twitter user read the film as A Crazy comedy about one man with two pregnant partners.

The collaboration of the star actors, including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thaur, and Pooja Hegde, offers laugh-out-loud moments and nostalgic vibes in theatres.

The film took the audience to a 90's cinematic point of view, as it primarily focuses on the humour involving one man with two partners.

Negative Reception

Not all the reactions are positive; there are negative responses to the film, too. Some viewers find the film too usual as they have already experienced the same plot in the 90s. Several users felt the film relied heavily on outdated storytelling and weak writing.

Some viewers didn't even find the comedy good; the humour felt forced, the performances were underwhelming, and there were hardly any genuinely entertaining moments. Some commented on the film as a major disappointment.

Many viewers expected the film to be a brain-rotting entertainer, but the writing and execution are so weak that there is hardly any laughter throughout. Some feel that they were stuck at the 2010 mark while watching the film.

Box Office Performance

The film has earned an estimated Rs 9 crore at the domestic box office, while overseas markets contributed nearly Rs 2 crore, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs 11 crore.

Beyond its theatrical performance, the project carries added significance as it marks veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's final directorial venture before retirement. Known for delivering some of Bollywood's most popular comedy entertainers, Dhawan reunites with his son Varun Dhawan for one last cinematic outing.

The film follows Jass and Bani, a married couple whose relationship is tested by differing aspirations and life goals. As tensions grow between them, a series of unexpected twists and new connections bring both humour and emotional drama to the story. The censor board has awarded the 2-hour-16-minute film a U/A certificate.

Overall, some liked the film for its humour, while others felt it did not even exist. It divides the fans into two from day one. The mixed review was not what the film team expected.