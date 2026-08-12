Backed by KVN Productions and directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is shaping up to be a thriller built around mystery, danger and intense character conflicts.

Released on August 12, the 48-second teaser avoids dialogues entirely and instead relies on striking visuals and an eerie background score to establish a dark and suspenseful mood.

The makers of "Haiwaan" have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming Hindi thriller, offering a mysterious glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in their latest collaboration.

A Teaser That Speaks Without Dialogue

The teaser opens with the shadowy silhouette of Saif Ali Khan, immediately creating an unsettling atmosphere. Rather than explaining the story, the makers use a series of cryptic images to raise questions about the characters and their motives.

Among the visuals are a mysterious silhouette leaning against a wall, Akshay Kumar standing beside a flame while holding a large cross, and someone adjusting an expensive wristwatch.

The teaser then shifts to Saif walking along a mist-covered waterfront, followed by the image of a bloodied hand in a dark alley. A brief glimpse of Akshay's face adds another layer of mystery, while papers or money are seen falling from a high-rise building.

Towards the end, a hand presses against a glass surface before the title Haiwaan appears in bold red letters. The teaser concludes by revealing the film's September 11 release date.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Intense Avatars

The teaser keeps the identities and motivations of the two leads largely under wraps. However, the first-look posters released a few days earlier had already hinted at the film's gritty atmosphere.

Akshay Kumar appears in a rugged avatar with a stern expression, dressed in dark clothing. His appearance suggests a character driven by a strong purpose and surrounded by unanswered questions.

Saif Ali Khan's first look is equally intense, featuring a rugged appearance and piercing gaze. His character appears to have a darker and more complicated side, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the film.

The contrasting looks of the two actors could point towards a conflict between their characters, although the teaser deliberately avoids revealing too much.

Haiwaan Is a Remake of Malayalam Thriller Oppam

Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the acclaimed 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. The original film was known for its suspense-driven narrative and unusual central premise.

Priyadarshan, who also directed the original, returns to helm the Hindi adaptation. This gives the remake a direct connection to the source material while allowing the story to be presented for a Hindi-speaking audience.

Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair have co-written the screenplay for Haiwaan, while Pritam has composed the music.

What the Teaser Hints At

Although the teaser reveals very little about the actual plot, its imagery points towards a story involving secrets, violence, money and danger.

The recurring use of shadows, blood, fire and mist suggests that the film will rely heavily on atmosphere and suspense. The absence of dialogue also makes the teaser more intriguing, leaving audiences to interpret the significance of each visual.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan at the centre of the story and Priyadarshan returning to his thriller roots, Haiwaan could offer a darker outing for both actors. Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.