On Tuesday, 17, at 6.00 p.m., the official trailer of the movie Happy Raj was revealed on the Saregama Tamil Platform by Actor Dhanush as part of the movie's promotion.
Maria Raja Elanchezian directs, Happy Raj makes his directorial debut with this film; he previously worked as an assistant to director Pradeep Ranganathan. Jayavardhanan and Jaikanth Suresh are the producer and co-producer of this film, produced under the Beyond Pictures banner. Justin Prabakar is on board as the music director of Happy Raj.
Happy Raj is an upcoming Tamil comedy‑romance starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, and marking the return of actor Abbas to Tamil cinema after a long break. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 27, 2026.
The trailer portrayed the film as a feel-good, positive and vibrant one with mixed emotions. The audience can certainly experience a family, humour, and romance through this film.
G.V. Prakash plays the lead role as Happy Raj, portrayed as a charismatic, upbeat, and playful hero who yearns for a love life. The dominance of the playful character in him and his relationship with his father, as role-played by George Maryan.
This film is expected to convey the lighthearted conflicts, playful arguments, and moments of bonding, the kind of ups and downs that create both humour and emotional connection, adding humour and emotional beat, creating a roller-coaster father-sondynamic.
Gouripriya plays the female lead, portrayed as the daughter of Abbas, a wealthy, supportive girlfriend to an unconcerned person. Abbas was an important character who valued his daughter's life, adding comedic and emotional layers.
The Happy Raj trailer effectively positions the film as a feel-good, lively, and charming entertainer, featuring humour, romance, and emotional family elements. It creates anticipation for a fun cinematic experience without heavy drama, making it appealing to audiences looking for a lighthearted
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