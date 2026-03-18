On Tuesday, 17, at 6.00 p.m., the official trailer of the movie Happy Raj was revealed on the Saregama Tamil Platform by Actor Dhanush as part of the movie's promotion.

Maria Raja Elanchezian directs, Happy Raj makes his directorial debut with this film; he previously worked as an assistant to director Pradeep Ranganathan. Jayavardhanan and Jaikanth Suresh are the producer and co-producer of this film, produced under the Beyond Pictures banner. Justin Prabakar is on board as the music director of Happy Raj.

Happy Raj is an upcoming Tamil comedy‑romance starring G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sri Gouri Priya, and marking the return of actor Abbas to Tamil cinema after a long break. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 27, 2026.