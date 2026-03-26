These three young stars were chosen from tens of thousands of kids to lead a decade-long journey that promises to follow J.K. Rowling's books more closely than ever before.

Taking on the legendary role of the "Boy Who Lived" is newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter . Alastair Stout will join him as the loyal Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as the brilliant Hermione Granger.

The wait is finally over. HBO has officially revealed the brand-new cast for the highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone TV series, and the wizarding world is buzzing.

The Hogwarts staff is also packed with famous names, bringing a fresh energy to the school. The legendary John Lithgow will step into the moonlight as the wise Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer takes on the role of the strict but fair Professor McGonagall.

One of the most talked-about casting choices is Paapa Essiedu as the mysterious Severus Snape, bringing a new look to the dark Potions Master.

We also get to meet a new Hagrid, played by the hilarious Nick Frost, and Paul Whitehouse as the grumpy caretaker, Argus Filch.

The supporting cast is just as exciting, filling the halls with familiar names. Lox Pratt will play Harry's rival, Draco Malfoy, with Johnny Flynn appearing as his father, Lucius Malfoy. Bel Powley will run the Dursley household as Aunt Petunia, and Daniel Rigby will play Uncle Vernon.

Other fan favourites include Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, India Moon as Hannah Abbott, and Katherine Parkinson as the lovable Molly Weasley.

Even the ghosts and secondary teachers are set, with Warwick Davis returning to the franchise as Professor Flitwick!

This massive production is currently filming at Leavesden Studios and is scheduled to fly onto your screens on Christmas Day 2026.

The first season will consist of eight episodes, giving the creators plenty of time to include all the book details that were missing from the original movies. With a teaser trailer already out, fans are getting their first glimpses of the new Hogwarts and the magical adventures ahead.

It's a whole new era for Potterheads, and it looks like the magic is just getting started!