Distributed by Paramount Pictures, the film is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States and global markets on September 25, 2026.

It is a survival story about a wounded soldier, a battle-tested dog and a journey through the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

Heart of the Beast is getting ready to take Brad Pitt into one of his most physically demanding roles yet, and the newly released trailer makes one thing very clear: this is not simply another action movie.

The trailer immediately puts Pitt's character, former Special Forces officer James Belmont, in serious trouble.

After a devastating plane crash, James and his retired combat dog, Odin, are left stranded far from civilisation.

What follows is a fight against freezing conditions, brutal terrain, injuries, exhaustion and the predators waiting in the wilderness.

But the biggest reason the trailer stands out is not the snow, the crashes or the wolves. It is the relationship between James and Odin.

Trailer Breakdown

The trailer introduces James as a highly experienced former military operator.

His past clearly matters, and suggests that his military service has left emotional scars that are almost as difficult to overcome as the wilderness itself.

The trailer focuses heavily on introducing Odin, a highly trained combat canine.

The narrator explains that Odin has seen war and ferocious hardships, and it was finally time for him to "know peace".

James Belmont treats Odin as an equal partner rather than a pet. The dialogue highlights that their survival relies entirely on mutual trust.

In emotional voiceovers, James promises Odin, "One last mission. I'll get you home."

The trailer quickly pivots from peaceful, snowy landscapes to chaos. A small aircraft is shown spiralling out of control and crashing into the remote, icy Alaskan wilderness.

James wakes up in the wreckage, assesses his environment, and delivers the stark reality to Odin: "What would you say... 58 miles? No one's coming for us. We're just going to have to do this the hard way."

Shots show the duo freezing in sub-zero temperatures, climbing treacherous snow-covered mountains, and wading through freezing rivers.

The "Beast" in the title takes on a literal meaning, as the trailer features intense glimpses of local predators, including bears and wolves, that Odin and James must fend off.

The footage is backed by a haunting, slow-tempo cover of "Stand by Me," which underscores the two characters' reliance on one another.

On-Screen Cast

Brad Pitt as James Belmont

Uber (German Shepherd) as Odin

J.K. Simmons

Anna Lambe

Creative Crew

The film is directed by David Ayer, marking his reunion with Brad Pitt after their acclaimed 2014 war film Fury.

Ayer's other directing credits include End of Watch, Suicide Squad, Bright and The Beekeeper.

The screenplay comes from Cameron Alexander. The script previously appeared on the Black List, the annual collection highlighting notable unproduced screenplays.

Filmed across real-world locations in New Zealand (standing in for Alaska), the film uses wide, sweeping shots to emphasise how isolated, small, and vulnerable the characters are in the face of nature's massive scale.

Jared Michael Fry handles the film's tense and emotional musical score.

Dody Dorn, an Oscar nominee known for editing 'Memento' and 'Fury', is serving as the editor of this movie.

The film is a joint venture between multiple prominent production banners, including Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Damien Chazelle's Wild Chickens Productions.

The producers include David Ayer, Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton, and Marty Bowen.

Executive producers consist of Damien Chazelle, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, and D. Scott Lumpkin.

Is Heart Of The Beast Like The Revenant?

One comparison has already appeared in early coverage of the trailer: The Revenant.

The trailer review compared Pitt's survival journey to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-winning performance in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's wilderness thriller.

The comparison makes sense because both films place a major Hollywood star in an unforgiving natural environment and make survival the central challenge.

There is, however, one major difference. The Revenant is built around revenge.

Heart of the Beast appears to be built around companionship.

James isn't walking through Alaska solely because he wants to live. He has Odin with him.

That makes the emotional stakes considerably different.

Heart of the Beast is scheduled to be released exclusively in theatres on September 25, 2026, in the United States and global markets.

In select international territories and preview screenings, it may debut a day earlier on September 24, 2026.